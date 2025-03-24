Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night’s 2-0 win over Albania

Anthony Gordon

Listen to this article Winger Gordon out of England’s clash v Latvia x 00:00

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England team due to an injury that he sustained during the Three Lions’ win over Albania in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last week. As a result, he will miss his country’s second qualifying game against Latvia on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night’s 2-0 win over Albania. The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment,” England Football said in a statement on Sunday.

Also Read: Erling Haaland on target as Norway rout Moldova 5-0

Gordon was introduced as a second-half substitute against Albania on Friday. The 24-year-old went down late in the game and received treatment before heading down the tunnel. “He looks injured. Initially, I thought it was his stomach, but it’s his hip and it does not look good. It’s a bit worrying,” England coach Thomas Tuchel had said after the win.

Tuchel, who publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the performances of wingers Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden after the Albania game, may have preferred to start Gordon against Latvia, considering he has fifteen goal contributions this season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever