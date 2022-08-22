Winning makes life different: Arsenal boss Mikel Arterta as the Gunners go atop EPL

Newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes and William Saliba’s stunning strike in the second half continued Arsenal’s perfect start to the new campaign after three games. A poor end to last season saw Arsenal narrowly miss out on a Champions League spot
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are determined to make amends from a painful end to last season after climbing top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.
“In life difficult experiences make you stronger. That [end of last season] moment was painful but now winning makes life completely different. The atmosphere is good and the unity is incredible,” said Arteta.
