Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Winning makes life different Arsenal boss Mikel Arterta as the Gunners go atop EPL

Winning makes life different: Arsenal boss Mikel Arterta as the Gunners go atop EPL

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Bournemouth (UK)
AFP |

Top

Newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes and William Saliba’s stunning strike in the second half continued Arsenal’s perfect start to the new campaign after three games. A poor end to last season saw Arsenal narrowly miss out on a Champions League spot

Winning makes life different: Arsenal boss Mikel Arterta as the Gunners go atop EPL

Mikel Arteta


Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are determined to make amends from a painful end to last season after climbing top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth. 

Also Read: Gabriel Jesus unhappy despite scoring two goals: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta


Newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes and William Saliba’s stunning strike in the second half continued Arsenal’s perfect start to the new campaign after three games. A poor end to last season saw Arsenal narrowly miss out on a Champions League spot. 

“In life difficult experiences make you stronger. That [end of last season] moment was painful but now winning makes life completely different. The atmosphere is good and the unity is incredible,” said Arteta.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
arsenal bournemouth english premier league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK