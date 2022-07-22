Women's Euro 2022: England beat Spain 2-1 to reach semi-finals

Ether Gonzalez’s opener had the hosts heading for an early exit, but Ella Toone rescued the Lionesses six minutes from the end of normal time before Stanway’s winner took England into the last four of a fourth consecutive major tournament

Spain's team react to their defeat at the end of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter final football match between England and Spain at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, in Brighton, southern England. Pic/AFP

England rallied from the brink of elimination to beat Spain 2-1 after extra time and reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022 thanks to Georgia Stanway’s stunning strike.

Also Read: Stay or go? Cristiano Ronaldo's future uncertain at Manchester United

Ether Gonzalez’s opener had the hosts heading for an early exit, but Ella Toone rescued the Lionesses six minutes from the end of normal time before Stanway’s winner took England into the last four of a fourth consecutive major tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever