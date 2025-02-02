Wood slams hat-trick as Forest thrash Brighton 7-0

Victory takes Forest level on points with second-placed Arsenal and opens up a seven-point cushion on sixth-placed Chelsea

Chris Wood (right) celebrates his hat-trick with teammate Nikola Milenkovic on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Chris Wood netted a hat-trick as Nottingham Forest thrashed Brighton 7-0 to reignite their charge towards next season’s Champions League at the City Ground on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams and Jota Silva were also on target after Lewis Dunk’s own goal opened the scoring in an astonishing performance from Nuno Espirito Santo’s men as they bounced back from a 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

