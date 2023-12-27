Wood’s hat-trick helps Forest beat Newcastle 3-1

He struck twice more in the second half to give former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood celebrates scoring against Newcastle. Pic/Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo clinched his first win in charge of Nottingham Forest as Chris Wood’s hat-trick against his former club Newcastle inspired a 3-1 victory.

Wood left Newcastle to join Forest in a GBP15 million ($19 million) deal in June, but had scored only four times for his new club. The 32-year-old New Zealand international managed just two league goals for Newcastle last term, but he surpassed that meagre total with a treble in 60 minutes at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak’s first half penalty put Newcastle ahead, but Wood equalised just before the break. He struck twice more in the second half to give former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper.

