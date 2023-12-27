Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Woods hat trick helps Forest beat Newcastle 3 1

Wood’s hat-trick helps Forest beat Newcastle 3-1

Updated on: 27 December,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

He struck twice more in the second half to give former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper

Wood’s hat-trick helps Forest beat Newcastle 3-1

Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood celebrates scoring against Newcastle. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Wood’s hat-trick helps Forest beat Newcastle 3-1
x
00:00

Nuno Espirito Santo clinched his first win in charge of Nottingham Forest as Chris Wood’s hat-trick against his former club Newcastle inspired a 3-1 victory.


Wood left Newcastle to join Forest in a GBP15 million ($19 million) deal in June, but had scored only four times for his new club. The 32-year-old New Zealand international managed just two league goals for Newcastle last term, but he surpassed that meagre total with a treble in 60 minutes at St James’ Park. 


Also Read: Pele’s son Edinho: 'Dad would have been sad at the state of Brazil team'


Alexander Isak’s first half penalty put Newcastle ahead, but Wood equalised just before the break. He struck twice more in the second half to give former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

english premier league football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK