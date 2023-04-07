Xavi Hernandez: It’ll be hard to sleep

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez shocked after 0-4 hammering from Real Madrid in semi-final second leg; striker Benzema steals show with memorable hat-trick

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

Xavi Hernandez admitted it would be hard to sleep after Real Madrid outclassed his Barcelona side in a 0-4 Copa del Rey at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Los Blancos reached the final 4-1 on aggregate, knocking out the 31-time record Spanish cup winners after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half of the second leg.

Real to face Osasuna in final

Xavi had led Barcelona to victory over Madrid in the last three Clasicos, but Madrid stunned their rivals to set up a final against Osasuna on May 6. “We’re hurt today, yes. It will be hard to sleep, more so as the big Barca fan that I am,” Xavi told reporters.

Xavi Hernandez

“I told the players [this could happen], we had chances but went in at 1-0. It’s a shame because we competed well in the first half and that was our moment. In the second Madrid were better, sincerely, they were better physically, they pressed us high. There are no excuses.”

Despite the painful defeat, Barcelona should still be able to clinch the Spanish title, holding a 12 point advantage on Real Madrid in second. Barcelona also beat their rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

“If we win La Liga and the Super Cup it’s a good season,” added Xavi. “There are 11 finals left, and we have to keep competing.”

“It was a complete game—when you play a complete game, you win 4-0 like that,” said Ancelotti.

“This is the most important moment of the season and when we’re at the right temperature [like this], we’re good.”

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto said letting in Vinicius’ goal on the stroke of half-time was a huge blow. “Their goal at the end of the first half killed us, we didn’t deserve to let in that goal. I think we were better in the first half,” the midfielder told RTVE.

“We created more chances that we didn’t put away, and that goal hurt our morale. In the second half they scored the second and we couldn’t play our game.”

Loss won’t affect title bid

The Catalan said defeat would not damage Barcelona’s title bid in the final weeks of the season. “Now we have a considerable points distance, it will not affect us, we have to continue and go for the league,” he added.

