Updated on: 22 June,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Duesseldorf
AFP |

Romania play Belgium, who are bottom without a point, on Saturday in Frankfurt before the final round of matches next Wednesday

Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk celebrates scoring against Slovakia yesterday. Pic/AFP

Yaremchuk nets winner as Ukraine beat Slovakia 2-1
Roman Yaremchuk emerged from the bench to score the winning goal as Ukraine produced a stirring fightback to beat Slovakia 2-1 and kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign on Friday. Slovakia knew victory in Duesseldorf would take them through to the knockout stage with a game to spare and they went ahead on 17 minutes thanks to Ivan Schranz, who netted the winner in the shock victory over Belgium in their opening game. 


Ukraine came into this match reeling after losing 0-3 to Romania last time out but they dug deep here and equalised through Mykola Shaparenko nine minutes after half-time. Shaparenko, of Dynamo Kyiv, then turned provider for Yaremchuk to score the decisive goal as Ukraine joined Slovakia and Romania on three points in a wide-open Group E. 


Romania play Belgium, who are bottom without a point, on Saturday in Frankfurt before the final round of matches next Wednesday. Like they had before their first game against the Romanians, the Ukraine players emerged onto the sodden pitch in rainy Duesseldorf with Ukrainian flags draped over their shoulders.

