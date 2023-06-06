Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to professional football

Superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known for his sharp volleys, both verbal and goal-bound, hangs his boots

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Pic/Getty Images

Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, announced his immediate retirement from football at the end of an emotional Sunday night at San Siro.

He was out of contract with the Serie A club at the end of the season and Milan had already announced there would be a special ceremony after the match against Hellas Verona to bid farewell to the Swede. But Ibrahimovic later revealed, “Even my family didn’t know because I wanted that when I announced it, everyone heard it at the same time,” said Ibrahimovic, who was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he walked out after the match at San Siro, struggling to hold back tears.

Ibrahimovic scored 93 goals in 163 ties over two spells at Milan. He returned in January 2020 to help Milan win the Serie A last year. But he has struggled with injuries and only made four appearances this season. He also enjoyed trophy-laden spells at PSG, Inter, Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax, having started his career at Malmo. He made 122 appearances for Sweden, scoring 62 goals.

With most fans in tears, Ibrahimovic said he struggled to find someone who wasn’t crying. “I woke up this morning and it was raining, and I thought even God is crying,” he joked.

Known throughout his career for some eccentric verbal volleys, which included calling himself God when he was once asked for a World Cup qualification predication, Ibrahimovic had a parting shot. “It’s difficult, there are so many emotions, but I’ll say, see you around, if you’re lucky,” he said, walking across the San Siro to the song Simply the Best.

11

No. of times Ibrahimvic was nominated for the Ballon d’Or

