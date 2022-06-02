Zouma handed community service for cat cruelty

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

A judge at Thames Magistrates Court in east London also banned the France international, 27,  from keeping cats for five years

Kurt Zouma


West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma was on Wednesday ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service after he admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat. 

A judge at Thames Magistrates Court in east London also banned the France international, 27,  from keeping cats for five years. Zouma triggered international outrage after a video of him emerged in February volleying the pet across his kitchen before throwing a pair of shoes at it.




