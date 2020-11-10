IPL 2020 final updates: Trent Boult strikes twice; Delhi Capitals face early struggle

10 November, 2020 20:19 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals are 75/3 as 15 runs come off the 10th over. Rishabh Pant slammed two sixes off Krunal Pandya's bowling. Shreyas Iyer - 26 (22), Rishabh Pant 32 (20).

10 November, 2020 20:14 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals are 59/3 after the end of 9 overs as Strategic Time Out called. Shreyas Iyer -24 (20), Rishabh Pant -18 (16). These two seem to be building some sort of a partnership with quick running between the wickets.

10 November, 2020 20:02 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals are 41/3 after the end of 6 overs. Shreyas Iyer - 19 (13), Rishabh Pant - 5 (5)

10 November, 2020 19:58 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals are 35/3 after the end of 5 overs. This seems to be one cracker of a final with not only wickets but many close calls as well so early in the match.

10 November, 2020 19:57 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Here's how Mumbai Indians' Jayant Yadav went on to celebrate after he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan. Pumped up and how!#MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL #Final pic.twitter.com/kNQG2FaeUs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020

10 November, 2020 19:53 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: WICKET! Jayant Yadav dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for 15 runs; Delhi Capitals 22/3 in the fourth over. Rohit Sharma's decision to bring in Jayant Yadav in place of Rahul Chahar has seemed to pay off. Things seem to be going well as Delhi Capitals are 25/3.

10 November, 2020 19:44 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! Trent Boult picks up another one! This time it is Ajinkya Rahane as DC are 16/2 in 2.4 overs. This is the third time Trent Boult has dismissed Rahane.

10 November, 2020 19:42 IST IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals 11/1 after 2 overs! Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah gives 6 runs from his first but also gives Ajinkya Rahane a scare just like he did in their previous encounter.

10 November, 2020 19:37 IST End of the first over, Delhi Capitals 5/1.

10 November, 2020 19:32 IST WICKET! MI's Trent Boult dismissed DC's Marcus Stoinis for a duck on the first ball of the IPL 2020 final!

10 November, 2020 19:19 IST Well, well, well! Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reaches a new milestone with this match. Rohit is playing his 200th IPL match. 200th outing for @ImRo45 in IPL.



Will this be a memorable one?#Dream11IPL #Final pic.twitter.com/0Z9NyHJyQk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020

10 November, 2020 19:07 IST Mumbai Indians XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Jayant Yadav, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Marcus Stoinis, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Praveen Dubey, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Anrich Nortje

10 November, 2020 19:02 IST TOSS TIME! Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bat first. Shreyas Iyer has also stated that DC will stick with their same team.

10 November, 2020 18:52 IST This is what MI and DC will battle for! Everything to play for!



Two teams and 1 ð



Will #MumbaiIndians add another one to their trophy cabinet or will #Dream11IPL 2020 see a new champion team?



Live action starts at 7.30 PM IST pic.twitter.com/QQtgw6meDl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020

10 November, 2020 18:50 IST Here's a look at how Mumbai Indians are warming up one last time ahead of the IPL 2020 final match against Delhi Capitals. MI took to share a video on Twitter of their players training. One final pre-match warm-up â #MumbaiIndians | #Dream11IPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/J3YnjA1jm0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020

10 November, 2020 18:43 IST Camp talk Rohit Sharma: There will be a psychological advantage a little bit, yes, but again what we have seen with IPL is every day is a fresh day, every day is a new pressure and every game is a new game. So you can't think too much about what has happened in the past," Rohit said on Monday. On the eve of the final, the skipper, though, didn't deny that any win gives a team extra confidence. "To be honest, we can't think about that we have played these guys before and we have beaten them. We just need to think that they are a new opponent and what will we do as a team against that opponent. Ricky Ponting: Looking back now we are happy, it's been a good season but we are here to win the IPL and we will give it our best shot. "We got off to a good start but were a bit shaky towards the end but the boys have managed to really play two very good games out of three, and hopefully, we can play our best game in the final. "Didn't matter that we lost games. Each team won a couple, lost a couple but all of our losses came in a group and it was hard to change the momentum, but the boys did it and we find ourselves in the final and I think our best cricket is yet to come.

10 November, 2020 18:18 IST Delhi Capitals' top performers at IPL 2020 Run-scorers

1 - Shikhar Dhawan - 603

2 - Shreyas Iyer - 454

3 - Marcus Stoinis - 352 Wicket-takers

1 - Kagiso Rabada - 29

2 - Anrich Nortje - 20

3 - R. Ashwin - 15

10 November, 2020 18:06 IST Mumbai Indians' top performers at IPL 2020 Run-scorers

1 - Ishan Kishan - 483

2 - Quinton de Kock - 483

3 - Suryakumar Yadav - 461 Wicket-takers

1 - Jasprit Bumrah - 27

2 - Trent Boult - 22

3 - Rahul Chahar - 15

10 November, 2020 17:52 IST HEAD-TO-HEAD

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have battled it out in the IPL in 27 matches so far, with MI winning 15 matches in response to DC's 12 wins. Matches played - 27 matches

Mumbai Indians wins - 15

Delhi Capitals - 12

10 November, 2020 17:48 IST On the other hand, DC, too, comprise some dangerous fast bowlers, like Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets). The two South Africans have been at their lethal best all through, barring a few occasions. Against a quality MI batting line-up, the onus will be on these two to deliver the goods and they would expect support from experience off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13 wickets), pacer Marcus Stoinis (12) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (9 wickets). All-rounder Stoinis could be DC's trump card on Tuesday as the Aussie has shown his capability both with ball and bat, especially in the second Qualifier against Hyderabad on Sunday.

10 November, 2020 17:47 IST Looking at the win percentage, both DC and MI look pretty equal on paper. However, one thing separating the two sides will definitely be consistency. The sole reason behind MI's success has been the collective effort in every department of the game. MI batsmen Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Ishan Kishan (483 runs), and Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) have laid the foundation at the top before power-hitters Hardik Pandya (278 runs) and Keiron Pollard (259 runs) capitalised from the good starts to convert into big knocks. Rohit Sharma (264 runs) has been off colour with the willow - his injury controversy adding to his woes - but has once again been excellent when it comes to leading the side. He, however, has one final chance to shrug off his rustiness with the bat which would further help him attaining a ticket to Australia.