Mohit Rathor breaks course record to lift Vasai-Virar crown

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The men’s half marathon was won by Kiran Matre with a timing of 1:05.29. Rathor was richer by R 3 lakh while the winners of the half marathons took home R 2 lakh each

Mohit Rathor


Defending champion Mohit Rathor of UP blazed away to win the men’s full marathon of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon on Sunday. 


Rathor, the fourth fastest in the field, ran a brave start to finish race to blow away his more fancied competitors. Arjun Pradhan of Army Sports Institute kept pace with Rathor, both running side by side till 37 kms, before Rathore pulled away to finish strongly in 2:18.08, shaving off nearly four minutes from the course record of 2:22.04, set by Rashpal Singh in 2018.



The women’s half marathon also saw a new course record set by Delhi’s Ujala, who broke the tape in 1:13.36, shaving off 3.50 minutes from the course record of 1:17.01 set in 2017. Ujala got the better of Patna Marathon winner Prajakta Godbole, who finished in 1:15.12, with Phoolan Pal coming in third (1:16.02). 

The men’s half marathon was won by Kiran Matre with a timing of 1:05.29. Rathor was richer by R 3 lakh while the winners of the half marathons took home R 2 lakh each.

