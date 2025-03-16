Nilaya Anthology is art gallery, décor studio—and more

Representation pic

Listen to this article A new home decor studio in Lower Parel wants you to explore your emotions and memories x 00:00

Mumbai’s Lower Parel area is turning into an unofficial décor district, thanks to the many brands which have taken up space in the old mill precincts there, up to Mahalaxmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

One recent addition is the sprawling 1 lakh-sq-ft Nilaya Anthology, probably India’s largest décor destination. Design director and curator Pavitra Rajaram aims for visitors to enter the world of home décor not just through the touch and feel of materials but with intangible emotions and memories that design narration can evoke. That’s one reason that you won’t find the typical shelves crammed with knick-knacks; instead, you walk into a large orangery filled with foliage and flowers from across the world.

You could either just laze around in this glass space, buy the plants and planters, or come again when they plan to host a musical performance or an intimate dinner at a restaurant yet to open.

Rajaram wants you to take your time, walk through, sit, view and experience the different spaces, designed by architect and designer Rooshad Shroff. The space, developed by Asian Paints, features some of the best luxury décor brands from around the world, and from Indian brands too, including a Vikram Goyal Studio, and the debut of Sabyasachi home décor.

And not just luxury brands, the space also includes antiques, collectibles, traditional and modern craft and design pieces by Indian artisans, and niche design studios, making it truly an international design destination. Some of the global brands in the space include Cassina, Ginori 1735, House of Finn Juhl and Zafferano. Did we mention they also have bathware and kitchen needs?

Anthology will also function as a co-working space, and art enthusiasts can look forward to international design expert Nina Yashar’s Nilufar Gallery. “The lens for the curation of Anthology was always from a space of craftsmanship, culture and storytelling. A place like this has to be led by design and moments that allow you to savour everything,” says Rajaram.

“The most important thing when curating Anthology was to focus on slow design. People, places, processes and the provenance of things guided us. That’s what gives Anthology a soul and moves it from being a place where you merely consume or transact, to a place where you become part of a larger community,” she adds.

WHERE: Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel

WHEN: 11 am to 7.30 pm

CALL: 18002677071