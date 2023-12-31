Breaking News
Ace being the perfect atithee

Updated on: 31 December,2023 06:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aastha Atray Banan | aastha.banan@mid-day.com

How you behave at a New Year’s Eve party may decide if you are invited for more. We give you some easy tips on being the toast of the party

Etiquette is about being kind,” says grooming expert Shampaa Roy, also the founder of New Leaf Image Consulting. “And kindness never goes out of style. It’s about empathy really—put yourself in the other person’s shoes”. This same kindness can manifest as party etiquette, Roy feels. So, if you are headed to a party tonight, Roy has some easy tips to be mindful and let your good manners set the mood


Did you RSVP? You need to let the host know if you are coming or not. It helps the host plan accordingly. If you change your mind last minute, do call in and inform. 


Dress appropriately: Follow the dress code. If it’s not specified, then it’s important that you dress smart casual. Over-dressing is better than being under-dressed. Don’t be in goblin mode, be Orry!


Gifting: it’s always nice to take something with you—if it’s a close friend, check with them what you can bring—cook a dish, maybe, or offer to get disposable cutlery. Or else, there’s always flowers, wine, or scented candles. Or be really useful, and get some games!

Manners: Introduce yourself around if the host is busy. Don’t get into heated conversations about religion, sex or politics. Don’t talk loudly on the phone. Offer to help by laying the tables, or refilling glasses. Also, if the host says they don’t need any help, listen to them. Don’t get in the way. Oh, and don’t be a party pooper and get drunk. Nobody likes a drunk!

Don’t bring uninvited guests: Take permission before you take someone to the party—be it a lover, child or pet!

Watch the clock: Get there in time—if it’s house party, don’t be later than half hour, maybe an hour at the most. But don’t reach too early either, as the hosts may not be ready. Most of all, don’t overstay your welcome. Don’t linger till 3 or 4 in the morning, because the hosts may have work the next day, or at the very least, will have a lot of cleaning up to do. Khao, peeyo, mauj karo, aur khisko.

Follow up the next day: A thank you note is always appreciated. Give love, get love and all that.

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai new year

