The bigger, brighter four-day fair celebrates both art legends and young talent

Last year, the city played host to its inaugural art fair—ART MUMBAI—with an immersive celebration planned across four days, which packed in art showcases by galleries across the country and the globe alongside live performances, fashion shows, and even culinary experiences. “The galleries saw brisk business on day one, with some being sold out by 2 pm! We’re proud of how well the galleries performed, and also how the city embraced the event,” beams Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder of ART MUMBAI.

This week, in its second edition, the fair will play host to a larger group of international and Indian galleries, across a larger space of two lakh square feet at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. “That’s about two-and-a-half times bigger than last year! We have 20 more galleries, added a central courtyard as a meeting point for discussions and a 200-seat auditorium. And this year, the fair also includes a section called RISE, dedicated to galleries less than four years old promoting young artists,” says Vazirani.

A platform to project Mumbai as a showcase for India’s cultural diversity, Vazirani and his team created ART MUMBAI as a melting pot to bring together diversities across multiple forms of art.

However, in 2025, Mumbai is set to host another significant art event: the inaugural edition of India Art Fair Contemporary. Scheduled around the same time as ART MUMBAI, many are left to question their potential impact on each other and the broader art community. “Creating a distinct identity for ART MUMBAI that differentiates us from other fairs is something we continue to focus on. Our focus is on making the next edition of ART MUMBAI bigger, brighter and better; and delivering a distinctive, immersive experience,” remarks Vazirani.

Along with art critic and curator Girish Shahane, Vazirani has also curated a tribute to celebrate the centenary birth year of Indian masters FN Souza and VS Gaitonde. “We are bringing together key aspects of Souza and Gaitonde’s lives to commemorate 100 years of their legacy. The collection includes gouaches by Souza, and paper compositions and black-and-white pieces by Gaitonde. The Souza section highlights gouaches he created in 1965 in collaboration with the miniaturist Mohan Sharma, presented for the first time in such a large grouping. And the Gaitonde section includes a mix of early compositions and drawings made after 1984—the year of an accident that left him unable to create large paintings. Yet, undeterred, his spirit and intent kept him focussed on producing art in these formats that were physically manageable,” says Vazirani.

WHERE: Mahalaxmi Racecourse

WHEN: November 14 to 17, from 11 am to 7 pm

TICKETS: Available on Insider.in

A journey through identity and spirituality

1x1 Art Gallery, Dubai

Showcasing an evocative collection of works, Dubai-based 1x1 Art Gallery’s presentation features six acclaimed artists—Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Himmat Shah, Rajnish Kaur, Sohan Qadri, Zarina and Theo Pinto—each exploring themes of spirituality, identity and the human experience. Mazumdar’s installations blur boundaries between sacred and everyday, merging light and industrial materials. Shah’s bronze and terracotta sculptures invite contemplation of the elemental, while Kaur’s vibrant abstractions weave cultural narratives, capturing life’s interconnectedness. Qadri’s meditative pieces, inspired by Tantra and Buddhism, transform handmade paper into rhythmic patterns of spiritual depth. Zarina’s minimalist prints evoke themes of home and belonging, and Pinto’s luminous paintings reflect the mystical dance of light and sky. Together, these works offer a profound journey through art as a medium of introspection and connection.

WHERE Booth 31

Emerging voices in contemporary art

Akara Contemporary, Mumbai

In a contemporary show with a select few modern works, Akara’s contemporary booth comprises three young artists who will be showcasing their work in the city for the first time. While Sri Lankan London-based artist Arjuna Gunarathne’s neon-hued canvases echo a nuanced exploration of community dynamics and the experience of loneliness; in contrast, Mumbai-based visual artist Saanthia Bulchandani’s pen-and-ink drawings explore themes of domesticity and solitude; and Vadodara-based Yogesh Rai’s graphite-on-paper symbolism, visual metaphor and direct representation expresses thoughts often considered taboo by societal norms.

WHERE Booth 18

The triumph of Kachchh

47-A, Mumbai

“As a border state, Kachchh (Kutch) has always been a gateway for culture and craft through folk who came by land and sea from Africa, the Middle East and the Swat Valley. Today, the region is ripe with crafts and textiles, which have evolved over time. To truly honour what the local artisans do, it is essential to also help them transform and change in order to keep their skills alive—to make them relevant and truly in demand,” explains Srila Chatterjee, founder of 47-A, of a continuation of remarkable show comprising unique crafts that have been elevated to high art, where each piece echoes a quiet story of generations of traditional learning paired with artistic curiosity. “The previous show was the catalyst we all hoped for: each person went home and created two workshops: one where all the work gets done for guaranteed earnings; and the other a studio, where the artisan becomes the artist…”

WHERE: Booth 60

Masterpieces from Madras School of Art

Ashvita’s, Chennai

The Madras Art Movement emerged in the early 1960s as a search for authenticity in modernism derived largely from South India’s cultural heritage. It put forth an empirical and perceptual approach to art making, and axed the colonial pedantry of human form study based on classical statuary. Featuring works by artists such as P Perumal, Achuthan Kudallur and AP Santhanraj, this exhibit highlights some of the artists that shaped this movement with their rich individual artistic vocabularies.

WHERE:Booth 11

Icons of 20th-century art debut in Mumbai

Ben Brown Fine Arts, London

“This is our first-ever presentation in Mumbai, and we are excited to bring some of the most iconic names in 20th-century art history. Many of the artists we are showcasing have either never been exhibited in India before or have only recently entered India’s art market and its collectors’ circles,” shares Hugo Cobb, head of sales and senior director at Ben Brown Fine Arts, London. Showcasing works by Pablo Picasso, François-Xavier and Claude Lalanne, Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, the exhibit brings together a variety of mediums from these master artists at different stages of their careers. “[This selection highlights] various movements in art history, including pieces such as Indiana’s LOVE motif, one of the most recognisable icons of the Pop Art movement, alongside Warhol’s vibrant portraits and a spin painting by Hirst.”

François-Xavier and Claude Lalanne—who have an established following in India, their creations finding their way in the swishest homes in the country—draw inspiration from surrealism and antique sculpture, often depicting animals rooted in mythology and religion. “François-Xavier was particularly fascinated by the rich iconography and Hindu culture he encountered while travelling through India with Claude, which we believe will resonate with the Indian audience.”

WHERE Booth 43

Himalayan heritage reimagined in contemporary art

Rossi & Rossi, Hong Kong

In his debut in the city, Nepalese artist Tsherin Sherpa brings a powerful showcase that bridges his traditional Himalayan Buddhist training with contemporary visual language. Born and raised in Kathmandu, Sherpa began learning thangka painting from his father at a young age, a foundation he later expanded in California, where he began reimagining and transforming traditional Himalayan motifs. His “Spirit” series, inspired by Himalayan myths and folklore, reflects a blend of past heritage and modern identity, capturing the collective psyche of the Himalayan diaspora in vivid, contemporary portraits. The ‘Protector’ series, meanwhile, draws from Buddhist protector iconography. Here, Sherpa abstracts and reinterprets traditional forms, exploring new meanings within these age-old symbols. His work challenges fixed interpretations, balancing binaries—sacred and secular, traditional and modern—while inviting viewers to project their own interpretations onto his fluid, evolving forms.

WHERE Booth 30

The sculpture walk

One of the central attractions at the fair is a walk featuring 20 curated sculptures. They were selected from applications received by the fair’s participating galleries, offering them the opportunity to present their work in an outdoor space at the racecourse. Highlights include a “Devi” head by Ravinder Reddy, Parag Tandel’s “Vitamin Sea, Coastal Road Project 3” and British visual artist Julian Opie’s directional “Walking Figures”. Alongside this is Lebanese artist Mouna Rebeiz’s sculptures that transform everyday objects into profound symbols of human experience and serve as contemporary markers reflecting the complexities of life.