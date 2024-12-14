Breaking News
Have fun with colours in these art books that facilitate mindful healing

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Junisha Dama | junisha.dama@mid-day.com

These thoughtfully curated books suit different interests, from leisure drawing to mindful healing. Immerse yourself in art and feel the healing powers of colours

Whether you love to colour through art books for fun or to practise art therapy and mindfulness. It’s rare to find an art book that suits your different interests. But Paper Prints & Poetry has a collection designed for specific interests. They have art books on the themes of love, celestial objects, magic and fantasy, food, culture and folklore, among others. These art books come with pre-drawn pictures centred around the theme, so you are only colouring in what you love.


Each book is thoughtfully curated to provide an immersive experience, making colouring not just relaxing but also deeply personal. Whether you’re looking to reconnect with your creative side or simply unwind, Paper Prints & Poetry offers a delightful way to escape into the world of colours and imagination.


Price: Rs 194 onwards
Available on Amazon


