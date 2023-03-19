Breaking News
Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Updated on: 19 March,2023 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanika Gupta | mailbag@mid-day.com

As You Relax On A Lazy Sunday, Enjoy Art Yog By Kanika Gupta

Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Illustration/Kanika Gupta


Missed out on last week's Art Yog? You can read it here.





life and style sunday mid-day

