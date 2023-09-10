Why pole dancing might be good for you

The dream was to go ‘pencil’ during a pole dance class like its instructor had. What we did manage after two hours is challenging the body to lift, and enjoying the feeling of having tried

Aarifa Bhinderwala runs Pole Burnt, a pole fitness studio

When a 90s kid thinks pole dancing, Demi Moore in Striptease comes to mind. Those legs, those moves, that body… wow. Here and now, in Mumbai, when I come by to try a pole fitness class at Pole Burnt, Aarifa Bhinderwala’s passion project, I don’t even know what I am doing there. One look at Aarifa’s Instagram will show her flipping up and down light as a feather, her tall, lithe body perfectly toned. She’s sexy, she’s strong, she’s gorgeous. Me? I am half her height, and more than double her width. How am I even going to get on to this pole? Internally, I pray it’s tethered tightly to the floor.



Sunday mid-day editor Aastha Atray Banan limbers up the pole fitness rage, and comes away feeling up for any challenge

But my worries are unfounded because Aarifa is a good teacher. From the moment I enter, she is warm and encouraging—and I am ready to put myself into her hands. She asks if I have danced before, and yes, I have. She says, “ it shows”. I feel better. We go through some light exercises: Hip rolls (okay, I can do this), leg swishes (Oh, I remember those), and body waves (never been great at them, but okay, can manage). Then comes the tough stuff: Holding the pole behind you, slide down into a split. Split? More like a V shape. But, as Aarifa says, it’s good. Just let go.

Then comes the real stuff… you know, the pole dancing. Aarifa shows me a few starter moves: Put your thigh around the pole, hold tight, point and then twirl…and as you do, take the other leg on top. What? How do I pick up this other leg? Also, how do I stay in position for longer than two seconds? Aarifa is patient, and watches me minutely, fixes my posture and stance, and even holde me up a few times. She whispers encouraging words: You got this, your leg looks great, that’s a great curve in your body.

The key, I discover, as I keep slipping and falling off, is that one needs to keep trying. And suddenly, I do a full turn without slipping off. And then once more, and my smile stays intact; And again… now I feel the music and sway.

I feel a renewed love for my body—thick thighs, side handles and all. I also feel strangely confident. Maybe next time, I could do a split mid air? Aarifa is the type of teacher who will ensure that happens. Maybe not in your second class, but soon, surely. In the end, this turned out to be more than a fitness class—it was a class that made me realise that my body (whatever shape or form it is) can do so much, and my mind can do so much. I just need to keep trying.

Aarfia Bhinderwala is India’s pioneering pole fitness trainer and takes classes in Bandra West. Call: 9833446396. Fees on request