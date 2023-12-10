Avant Gardiste

In Pixel, technology meets hip-hop, and a cross cultural conversational dance ensues

The combination of dance and 3D art projection is such that the audience can have a more immersive experience

On November 15, 2014 Mourad Merzouki brought out his mix of virtuoso hip-hop and cutting-edge digital projection, an offering that will now be introduced to the Indian audience on December 16. The show is part of the 85th anniversary celebrations of Alliance Francaise de Bombay—The French Institute in India and the NCPA have brought Pixel by Compagnie Käfig to mark it. The show combines movement, technology, rhythm, light and play in perfect harmony, transposing you to another realm from a seat in the auditorium.

The show, which has been performed in around 30 countries so far, is the result of a collaboration between choreographer Merzouki (Compagnie Käfig) and Adrien M and Claire B, a digital arts company. The performance uses 3D projection to give hip-hop inspired movements a different dimension.

Merzouki was all of 17 years old when he started learning acrobatics and martial arts in the eastern suburbs of Lyon. He soon found that his love of the rhythmic yet strong physicality of hip-hop movement persuaded him to fuse the two facilitated by the ease of a body trained in circus skills. It has been a labour of love for him to ensure the dance form and technology are harmoniously blended, and that one does not overpower the other. “I wanted to ensure that video didn’t play a gimmicky or superficial role,” he says. “The risk with video is that you end up with a show where you forget about the body and the dance, because the medium can overpower the art from quickly. For me, it was a criteria that the video be at the service of the choreography and the dance. That’s why I chose their work; it’s quite pared down. It’s not a narrative video, it sculpts a space in a very light way to make room for the body and the dance in the most appropriate way”.

At times, the choreographer prefers to only let the dance do the talking. “From time to time, I remove the video completely, so that the spectator isn’t suffocated or crushed by the image. The strength of the dance, its energy, its generosity that I propose in the choreography eventually takes over, and we get back to the essentials of the body. It’s always a question of dosage, of balance... the dance takes over if the balance is right. If this virtual and impalpable world remains in the right place in the space, in the relationship to the body and to the choreography,” he says.

Farrahnaz Irani, Head International Music, NCPA, feels that the very fact that this art form is the marriage of two very different disciplines is what makes it more interesting than just a digital 3D show, or just a hip-hop performance. “Pixel stages a seamless mix of hip-hop dance with cutting-edge digital projection and is not just another dance performance, but more of a platform that enables a cross-cultural dialogue and celebrates creative expression. We look forward to welcoming the audiences to witness this globally acclaimed cultural amalgam,” says Irani.

Meanwhile, not content to rest on his laurels, Kafig is already working on another project called La Danse des jeux (The Dance of the Games), a choreography that he is creating to celebrate the Olympics.

Merzouki refuses to subscribe to the school of thought that a certain dance form should remain untouched. “The point is to show the public and the artistes that even if you don’t have the same background, you can bring different worlds together and that’s what inspires me in every show I create... to show that despite differences, dialogue is possible and that surprises can happen with this type of artistic proposal. In a way, that’s the aim of my artistic approach,” he asserts.

The hip-hop virtuoso style is a tough genre to bring together, and Merzouki insists that his approach to it draws inspiration from various sources. While the foundation of his unique style lies in traditional techniques, Merzouki infuses in it elements from contemporary dance, martial arts, and even acrobatic circus skills.

This eclectic mix, he shares, allows him to create a dynamic and virtuosic style that goes beyond the boundaries of a single dance form, “While I am open to evolving with the times, certain core elements remain constant in my work. The exploration of diverse dance forms, and the pursuit of virtuosity are timeless aspects that I strive to maintain. At the same time, I do draw inspiration from contemporary trends and societal shifts, allowing my work to reflect the ever-changing dynamics of the world around us,” says Merzouki.

Further, not just audiences, but Indian hip-hop and contemporary dancers, too, will benefit from Kafig upcoming tour in Mumbai. It is not just a performance, but also opens up opportunities for them to be part of the troupe, as Merzouki will also be holding auditions for those interested in the Nirvana Studio at Multicultural Hub in Andheri west from 10 am to 6 pm.

