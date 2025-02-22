Baby, it’s luxe outside

Millennial parents are not just buying European labels for themselves, but their toddlers too

Designer Payal Singhal aims to fill the gap in the market for designer contemporary festive and wedding wear for children, that align with Indian aesthetics and traditions

Fashion creator and entrepreneur Juhi Godambe Jain loves to shop for her 15-month-old son when travelling abroad. “I shop a lot when travelling. Galeries Lafayette is great because they have a selection of brands for kids like Ralph Lauren, and Petit Bateau which I really like. I have also bought many Jacadi onesies when abroad and Nike and Adidas sportswear for him. I feel that India could still do with more premium kidswear brands,” says the Mumbaikar. So it’s understandable that Jain is excited about the news of Jacadi Paris, a French brand known for children’s fashion, opening a store at Palladium.

Jacadi Paris, a French brand known for children’s fashion, is opening a store at Palladium

It’s not just Jain, fashion designer Payal Singhal, who is mom to a 16-year-old son, says that it has always been a challenge to find good international luxury brands for kids in Mumbai, especially those that cater to Indian aesthetics and occasions. “The Indian luxury kidswear market is still niche but expanding rapidly.

International brands like Gucci, Fendi, and Burberry have entered the space, and homegrown designers are also catering to this demand. Parents want their children to look stylish, and social media plays a huge role in influencing purchase decisions. There’s also a strong sentiment towards supporting Indian designers and craftsmanship, making it a promising space for brands like ours,” says Singhal, who has designed a kids’ line that boasts of bohemian pieces and prints.

Singhal aims to fill the gap in the market for designer contemporary festive and wedding wear for children, that aligns with Indian aesthetics and traditions. Parents today are willing to pay a premium, and are looking for natural fabrics and sustainability. Actor Alia Bhatt’s conscious kids clothing label Ed-a-Mamma (a joint venture in which Reliance Retail Ventures Limited holds a 51 per cent majority stake) falls in this category. Be it for fashion or sustainability, the Indian kids’ apparel market size reached $22.1 billion in 2024. And Jacadi Paris, which has been known for their timeless French designs since 1976 with a presence in 39 countries, is looking forward to being a part of this chart with their launch this month. The brand tells us that Indian parents are spending 35 per cent more on premium children’s wear compared to five years ago, and their 628-square-foot flagship Mumbai store will cater to India’s eco-conscious and stylish consumers. Their Bangalore store will open doors in April, and Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities later this year. The brand has partnered with Burgundy Brand Collective in India, which has brought premium labels such as Royce Chocolate to the country. Co-founder Avani Raheja says it’s a brand which she wore growing up. Family members also gifted Jacadi pieces when she had children. “We are focusing on the niche Indian diaspora that has grown, and so has their disposable incomes and global exposure. Jacadi is also known for birthcare and newborn gifts,” says Raheja, who is also the co-founder of gourmet gifting brand Provenance. Jacadi’s prices start at R5,000 and go up to R12,000. Raheja, who also brought Onitsuka Tiger (footwear and apparel) to the country, says that while social media presence and influencer engagement are basic marketing hygiene, it is happy customers who bring in real business. “Customers are the spokesperson for the brand. So, we have more of a pull strategy than a push, because of the brand’s heritage,” says Raheja.

Juhi Godambe

There are more! Les Petits, started by Swati Saraf first at South Delhi’s luxe mall DLF Emporio, and later at Mumbai’s Palladium, has been retailing brands such as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi for kids since 2011. Delhi and Mumbai are their top sales stores, and post the pandemic, Saraf has seen high-price swipes by parents online too. “Discretionary spending has increased especially among millennial parents since the pandemic. There has been a lot of acceptance by Indian consumers for new brands, especially since the last couple of years,” says Saraf. This has given them the confidence to increase their retail presence and bring more brands to India, with the Bengaluru store launch in October 2024. But consumers need constant engagement to keep coming back, says Saraf.

Another challenge is design. “Designing for kids is very different from designing for adults. The biggest challenge is balancing aesthetics with comfort. Children are active, and their clothing needs to allow free movement while still looking stylish. Fabric choice is crucial—soft, breathable, and irritation-free textiles are a must. Safety is also a major concern; embellishments, buttons, or zippers must be carefully placed to ensure no discomfort or risk. Parents often hesitate to invest in high-end kidswear because children outgrow clothes quickly. The challenge is in educating them about the value of craftsmanship and longevity. A well-made outfit, especially traditional wear, can be passed down to siblings or repurposed creatively, making it a more sustainable choice. The mindset is evolving and parents are more willing to invest in their children’s wardrobes, especially for special occasions,” Singhal summarises.

$22.1 billion

Size of the Indian kids’ apparel market in 2024

Source: IMARC Group