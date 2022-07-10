Ditch plastic with these alternates

With the ban on single-use plastic, the one item that needs immediate replacement is a plastic bag. If you are looking for alternate options, here are a few homegrown brands that will help you bag your items while adhering to the new rules.

Envigreen

Made from natural starch, vegetable oil derivatives, and vegetable waste, Envigreen makes products that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Their range of products offers solutions for bags that can carry trash, oil sachets, laundry, packaging films, et al. All of their products dissolve in 80-degree water and soften in (room temperature) water.

TO BUY: envigreen.in

Beco

Not just bags, Beco is a one-stop-shop for all your daily needs: From toothbrushes to totes, all made from bamboo pulp and corn starch-derived polymers. Their product range includes laundry detergent, floor cleaners, earbuds, facial wet wipes, tissues, kitchen rolls, and even biodegradable, compostable garbage bags.

TO BUY: letsbeco.com

Ecoright

This brand uses organic, recycled cotton, recycled plastic, and jute to make totes, backpacks, travel accessories, and other utility items. They detail the amount of cotton used, plastic bottles recycled, and water conserved in the process for making each product you choose. Made ethically with zero waste, their designs are inspired by nature and are rather quirky.

TO BUY: ecoright.com

reCharkha

If you have a pile of plastic that you would like to give away, then reCharkha has a perfect solution for you. Send over all the polythene bags, gift wrappers, food wrappers, or any other kind of plastic packaging, and they will turn it into smart bags that you can use every day. Your single-use plastic waste will live on as tote bags, yoga mat bags, backpacks, and laptop sleeves.

TO BUY: recharkha.org

ItsHemp

Hemp, one of the strongest and most durable organic materials available in the market, is catching eyeballs in the vegan fabric space. It is also a natural insect repellent, can be grown anywhere, and harvested three times a year. ItsHemp offers a selection of totes for daily use, backpacks and wallets. They are also recognised by the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade), so you can be assured of fair trade practices being

followed.

TO BUY: itshemp.in