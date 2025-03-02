With Women’s Day around the corner, we bring to you a list of NGOs and support groups in Mumbai that you can volunteer at, or get involved with, in order to work towards a just and gender-equal society

Pic/Sneha

Listen to this article Women's Day 2025: 5 NGOs and collectives that are working towards just and gender-equal society x 00:00

Sneha

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteering with SNEHA offers individuals the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the organisation’s mission of breaking the cycle of poor health among women and children in vulnerable communities. With a focus on evidence-based interventions, scalability through partnerships, and long-term sustainability, it ensures that its programs are data-driven and technology-backed. One of SNEHA’s key focus areas is the prevention of violence against women and children, an issue that disproportionately affects those living in informal settlements.

>>>

CONTACT: crisis@snehamumbai.org

Apne Aap Women’s Collective



PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Apne Aap Women’s Collective was co-founded by 22 women from a red-light district, dedicated to dismantling the system of prostitution. It works to expand opportunities for the most marginalised girls and women, including those trapped in intergenerational prostitution and lower-caste communities.

>>>

CONTACT: internmanagement@apneaap.org

Aawaaz-e-Niswaan

This is a feminist collective comprising students, academics, and activists from the women’s movement, along with women who face daily violations of their rights. The organisation actively works to combat gender-based injustices through various initiatives, including Rehnuma, its Crisis Intervention Centre.

>>>

CONTACT: niswaan@gmail.com

Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA)



PIC/MAVA

MAVA’s mission is to drive social change by challenging traditional, male-dominated attitudes and working primarily with men and boys to prevent violence and abuse against women.

>>>

CONTACT: mavamumbai@gmail.com

Akshara Centre



PIC/AKSHARA CENTRE

Akshara is a not-for-profit women’s organisation and resource center dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls. Akshara collaborates with partners such as Stand Up Against Violence to create a more equitable society. The organisation is supported by a strong network of volunteers and ambassadors who contribute to its mission of fostering gender justice in India.

>>>

CONTACT: akshara.frea@gmail.com