Mumbai girl Chloe Qureshi, who has become the first pregnant Mrs India contestant, is proving that mind over matter is the way to go

Pic/Falguni Kharwa

Listen to this article How Mumbai girl Chloe Quereshi became the first-ever pregnant contestant for the upcoming Mrs India 2023 x 00:00

This was not the plan!” says a glowing Chloe Quereshi.

The glow is not just due to the recent happy coincidence in the 37-year-old’s life. Quereshi has made history by becoming the first-ever pregnant contestant at the upcoming Mrs India 2023 by Mr India Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had decided to take part in November, when I signed up. Then, when I came down from Dubai on a trip to India in January, I realised I was pregnant,” Quereshi tells mid-day over a video call even as she stands up to flaunt her 29-week baby bump. “While I was earlier planning to give one piece of good news to my family—that I was contesting in Mrs India—I now had two pieces of news. I was all ready to pull out of the pageant.”

She might even have withdrawn her participation, had it not been for her husband, Aslam.

“He told me you are most beautiful when pregnant, and asked me why I was dropping out. He said, ‘Why not call the organisers and figure if you can take part?’ I spoke to the founder and director of Mrs India Inc, Mohini Sharma, and asked her if they wanted to be inclusive, and she agreed! And that’s how I am here.”

Quereshi, who is a Mumbai girl, was born and brought up as Chloe Ferns in Borivili. She went on to work at Balaji Telefilms for 21 years and eventually left after serving as chief content officer. She has since then practiced Pranic Healing and Arhatic Yoga as well, something she says helped her get over her doubts about going on this journey. “I was pretty apprehensive the first month—because as you know, each pregnancy is different. I had my first child, my daughter Aayatt, in a water birth in Goa. That was an easy birth, but I started stressing, then I decided to channel my pranic healing. And I realised it’s always mind over matter. Once I had made up my mind, I knew this was going to be great. I felt powerful, and beautiful.”

She comes across as hyper confident, and you can compare her to her beauty queen idol Lara Dutta, who is always well put-together and well-spoken. But Quereshi says she was a shy girl, even with her beauty queen dreams. “I think my family helped a lot—I was raised to be my own person. But even working at Balaji with Ekta [Kapoor] really made me who I am. Ekta lets women take the reins and gives everyone responsibility. It’s a whole team of women bosses there, who the men report to. After working 21 years in the television community, I have become this version you see here today.”

For now, she is spending time eating “scrumptious” but healthy food—her plate is full of protein like mutton and salads. She worked out heavily during the first four months of her pregnancy, but now is making do with light yoga. And for her mental health, she meditates and spends time every morning and evening with her husband and daughter.

“That love calms me now. I just feel that this has happened so I can show the world who I am— I want a spotlight on my name. And I want to show everyone that with hard work, one can actually do anything.”