Being real about BeReal

A small guide to this latest social media sensation you would want to be a part of. This guide will explain the app and how you can indulge in it

Representation pic

How to install it?

BeReal is simple to get on to. Just download the app on your phone. You start by entering your name, birthday, and your phone number. After verifying the phone number, you can enter your user/screen name. Later, you can use your phone book to find other BeReal users or invite friends you think need to be on the network. It will then prompt you to post your very first BeReal. You need to click on the notification to start the timer and click a picture. Post, and you are done. Pretty simple.

Things you need to know

Posting manicured posts on BeReal is extremely hard, and it takes a picture from both of your cameras simultaneously. So, it’s a selfie and a regular picture. You have two minutes to post, but you can try taking a picture as many times as you can in the two minutes. The flip side is that the number of retries is also shown along with the picture. More tries mean the person wasn’t genuine with that exact moment of their life. You can react to other people’s posts with RealMoji, which is a tiny picture of your face making an expression. The RealMoji appears at the bottom of friends’ posts alongside regular emojis for people who would use the classic emojis instead of their face. You have the option to delete your picture. However, you can only delete one picture a day. Of course, you must tell them why you want to delete the image. One of the neat features of the BeReal is called Memories. You can access it by selecting the name/profile image icon on the top right corner of the screen. It then shows you a wall of images with all your daily pics. It’s an excellent way to go back and remember the day you took each photo. It wouldn’t be a social media app if you can’t follow some random people along with your friends. The Discovery feature in the app shows you random accounts of people on the app. You can follow those that interest you. You can also easily hide your memories from appearing in Discover, so they are more of a personal blog than a public one.

How to attract followers?

BeReal is a relatively new social media; as such, your Chacha, Chachi, and Chintu from down the lane are unaware of its existence. So, it makes sense to send out invites. If they have already beaten you to the punchline, there is a good chance they will show up on the list as already having a BeReal. You can add your friends from that list to your BeReal account. Make sure you have at least a few posts to gawk at so your friends know what it is all about. It is also a good idea to follow people. Search for creators that gel with what you want your BeReal to be about.

Competition

BeReal is already on its way to being a real competitor in the social media game. Several popular giants have already released or announced similar additions to their existing applications. For example, Instagram is going to introduce Candid Challenges, which, you guessed it, will encourage users to take a themed photo in a limited amount of time with possibly a picture from both cameras. Snapchat has already introduced a dual camera filter that mimics what BeReal does minus all the be-in-the-moment stuff. BeReal is still very new, and it is possible that interest will fizzle out in time. However, if you need to get into a new social media before the hype, this is it. There are no revenue options for creators yet, but most platforms didn’t have one when they first started.

Among Us launches a new VR version

The 2D game Among Us now has a VR version where you can live the life of an imposter in VR. For the uninitiated, the game involves figuring out the imposter among your group while they go around killing teammates and sabotaging things. The game ends when either the imposters are found, or the ship completes all repairs. Among Us in its 2D form was a phenomenon, and the VR game adds a new dimension to its game play. The game can be found on Steam’s VR section for Rs 350.

New tech can reduce potholes

Here is something the city needs so that it can save itself from potholes. Researchers at the University of Technology, Sydney, developed an intelligent technology that integrates a road roller with sensors and connects it to an AI so as to predict the stiffness of the soil in a fraction of a second. The information helps workers make real-time changes. It provides structural integrity, so it doesn’t break down while compacting and disintegrate under weather conditions.

Google Chrome gets a critical update

Google Chrome has fixed an important security that deals with “high severity” bugs. It allows hackers to remotely attack devices. The browser has to be updated on all platforms and devices. The company didn’t reveal the details of the flaws as users are yet to upgrade it. The information was release from the Chrome’s developers blog.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal