Blast from the past

Wicker furniture is making a comeback. Here’s where you can get some bespoke pieces

When you live in Mumbai, it is hard not to admire the art deco buildings and their sharp geometric shapes and forms. The style is making a comeback in the decor space, specifically with wicker accents on furniture. If you are looking to give your house a makeover, here are a few brands worth checking out.

Mirror on the wall

House of Ekam has some eye-catching mirrors and planters, but what stands out are is their rattan hooks woven in alphabetical shapes. They also have inspirational quotes and unique trays. We love their evil eye mirror that would accentuate any home—be it modern or boho.

TO BUY: houseofekam.com

Cost : From Rs 350 (for hooks)

A tad bespoke

Cane Culture brings the charm of cane with a touch of minimalism. Their less-is-more style has items that will start a conversation, but don’t make the house look cluttered. Most of their products are handicrafts from Nagaland, with a hint of their culture, such as colourful bamboo baskets. There are beautiful garden chairs that add a pop of colour. We also love their bamboo wall plates.

TO BUY: caneconcept.com

Cost : Rs 1,550 (for wall plates)

Major Rager

If you are looking for a makeover, Ira Furniture is your one-stop-shop for cane. Old-school rocking chairs, beds, sofas, mirrors, dog beds, and baby bassinets, they pretty much have it all. You can even choose between shades of bamboo to match your decor. Their chair collection has some statement pieces to made cosy reading corners. We love the Game of Throne chair that has been making the rounds in wedding halls.

TO BUY: irafurniture.com

Cost : From Rs 682 (for lamps)

Bench It

This website hand-picks artefacts from all over the country and brings them to one spot. Their cane section has planters, side tables, and chairs. The products are made to order, so expect an item to reach you only after 20 days. Our heart belongs to their brown handcrafted bamboo cane bench which could work both outdoors and indoors.

TO BUY: theloom.in

Cost : From Rs 1,450 (for planters)