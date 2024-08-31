Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Bring in Ganeshotsav with this playlist of Marathi fusion songs

Bring in Ganeshotsav with this playlist of Marathi fusion songs

Updated on: 01 September,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debjani Paul | debjani.paul@mid-day.com

Top

Celebrate Ganeshotsav and Maharashtrian pride with this playlist of Marathi fusion bangers that are taking the regional music and culture to a wider audience

Bring in Ganeshotsav with this playlist of Marathi fusion songs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Bring in Ganeshotsav with this playlist of Marathi fusion songs
x
00:00

On women folk




Zingaat may have been the anthem of every Ganpati pandal in the last five years, but this year, you’ll most likely hear this new banger blaring across the city’s pandals. Marathi soul gets an electronic punch in a new track, Bayo, in which power vocalist Cyli Khare, rapper Srushti Tawade and famous electronic act Komorebi come together to celebrate the strength and grace of Maharashtrian women.


Think pink

The viral track Gulabi Sadi is all the rage on social media, with everyone from actor Madhuri Dixit Nene to choreographer Remo D’Souza seen shaking a leg to the catchy number on social media. The Marathi track—about a girl dressed in a pink saree who tells the singer to click her photos since she looks beautiful—has burst into the mainstream consciousness and is likely to be a popular number at Ganpati pandals too, we wager.

Beats and rhymes

Multi-lingual rapper Saurabh Abhyankar, whose stage name is 100RBH, is best known for his electrifying Marathi rhymes. With his new EP Zindagi, he hopes to reach out to a wider audience. We can just imagine the heavy bass thumps of Marathi track Pahije blaring from loudspeakers in Ganpati processions. 100RBH’s rhymes and storytelling are just as powerful, and the track Kramank 1 is more introspective, featuring a sample of saint Kabir’s poetry. 

Sant Tukaram rocks

Progressive rock guitar riffs meet melodious notes from the harmonium in folk fusion band Abhanga Repost’s song, Bhondu, which brings the wisdom of Sant Tukaram’s abhanga poetry to modern listeners. Sample these lyrics: “Aise kaise jhale bhondu, karma karoni mhanti sadhu (See how they became imposters they commit crimes and call themselves sadhus)”.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ganpati Ganpati festival Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day update Sunday Mid-Day news update Sunday Mid-Day latest update Sunday Mid-Day latest news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK