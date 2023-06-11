Breaking News
This LEGO workshop lets artists re-imagine the skyline of Mumbai

Updated on: 11 June,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Arpika Bhosale | smdmail@mid-day.com

A workshop at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum lets LEGO artists reimagine the maximum city

The Lego Workshop held last year saw children and adults alike and more participants are expected this year. PIC COURTESY/DR BHAU DAJI LAD MUSEUM

It is a common expression of affection to refer to your kids as ‘little architects’ when they are playing with LEGO blocks, but you can now take this fantasy one step further. The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has organised a LEGO workshop for children above the age of six as well as adults called the Mumbai Skyline—Brick by Brick on June 17.


The workshop will guide participants to build their neighborhood or their favourite spots in the city as they are today, and also re-imagine the same space using the Legos provided. All creations will then be exhibited to display the old, the new and the imagined skylines of the maximum city. Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Managing Trustee and Director at the Museum, says, “The LEGO workshop is conceptualised in collaboration with Sunday Brick, which conducts LEGO classes for children. 


Mumbai’s cityscape comprises its coastline, beaches, skyscrapers, flyovers, and a few green open spaces such as the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo. The cityscape has changed radically in the past few decades due to rapid urbanisation. Neighbourhoods as well as the city’s skyline have undergone significant alterations.” She adds that the workshop is aimed to creatively and critically engage children as well as adults to reimagine a new cityscape.


“The participants will create  models based on the kind of housing complexes, open spaces, neighbourhoods they envision and wish for in their immediate surroundings,” says Mehta, “Each participant will build a LEGO structure, contributing to a new Mumbai skyline displayed at the end of the workshop.”

The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum is Mumbai’s oldest Museum and a Mumbai City Museum with a collection of dioramas that showcase different types of housing, street plans and maps that showcase the evolution of the metropolis over the years. The session will be introduced by the museum’s education team, which will draw upon their collection.

WHAT: Mumbai Skyline - Brick by Brick, a LEGO workshop for kids 
WHEN:  Saturday, 17 June 2023 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM, noon  to  1 PM
WHERE: Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum
PRICE: Rs 100 per participant 
Age: 6+ (Open to children and adults)
To Book: insider.in

