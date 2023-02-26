Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Singer songwriter Kunwarr feels Punjabi music is on the global radar

Singer-songwriter Kunwarr feels Punjabi music is on the global radar

Updated on: 26 February,2023 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nidhi Lodaya | nidhi.lodaya@mid-day.com

Top

Like AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, Kunwar, who left Punjab for Canada to package his desi rap roots for a new audience, feels Punjabi music is having a moment like Spanish did

Singer-songwriter Kunwarr feels Punjabi music is on the global radar

Kunwar Brar during a visit to the mid-day office. Pic/Satej Shinde


Dressed in all black, with a cap on, a diamond necklace glinting in the light, sneakers and a tattoo on the back of his hand, Punjabi-Canadian singer-songwriter, Kunwarr, stuck to the rapperwala style when he visited the mid-day office last week. Kunwarr is among the many Punjabi musicians who have moved bag and baggage to Canada to find their feet in the music industry there. The Chandigarh-bred, Toronto-based musician beeped on our radar after he released his latest single, Lavish, earlier this month.


Songwriter Kunwarr released a few pop songs early in his career in 2020, with a strong R&B and hip-hop influence. “I started this journey as a singer, but I was always listening to hip-hop since the beginning. As I started my musical journey, I experimented with pop but eventually realised that hip-hop is where my home is,” says the 24-year-old musician. We are curious about his journey. How did a Punjabi boy from Chandigarh start making music and move to Toronto in his early 20s? “I moved from Punjab to Mumbai to study filmmaking at Whistling Woods International where I became close to many people from the music department.” Hailing from a conservative Punjabi family, he knew he “had to take a route which was normal”. But no risk, means no ishq. So he tricked his parents  by pursuing a BSc in filmmaking, “but I just told them I’m doing a BSc in Mumbai, not that it was in filmmaking.” And the rest almost seems history now.



Kunwarr raps in three languages –Hindi, English and Punjabi–which he believes gives him an edge. Pic/Satej ShindeKunwarr raps in three languages –Hindi, English and Punjabi–which he believes gives him an edge. Pic/Satej Shinde


Cut to 2017, when he flew to Canada for a period of six months, met up with a few friends, started working as a ghostwriter and while “being in the process, around producers and musicians, I realised that I fit more behind a mic than the pen so I started exploring the artiste side to find my sound.” Kunwarr’s influencers include Lil Wayne, Chief Keef and the American hip-hop scene. He says that Punjabi music has always had a presence in the West. It’s almost like what Spanish music did to the English music industry, where even if people didn’t understand it, they got the “vibe”. In Toronto, he noticed that a lot of people, who weren’t Indian, “vibe with Punjabi music.”

What do Punjabi musicians in Canada get right? He believes that it is that they stay true to their  roots and culture, making their music authentic. The real reason Kunwarr moved was to gain more “independence”. “Coming from a culture like we do, getting independence in terms of your art is really important,” he says, “I need it, because I have a long way to go!”  

life and style sunday mid-day Music indian music canada

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK