Celebrate Children's Day 2022 with your kids by indulging in these fun activities

The mommy on the team puts together a smart and fun curation of things to see, experience, read, and learn on Children’s Day
Play
Talk it out
Validate your feelings with Check-In by Avantika Kampani, a 15-year-old student-entrepreneur who built a game after observing the struggle of discussing emotions. The card game introduces emotions to kids through eight characters associated with emotions like angry, scared, tired, happy, sad, excited, frustrated, and silly. “The game enables children and adults to identify feelings and process them,” says Kampani. Just what the doctor ordered, we say!

PRICE: Rs 499
TO BUY: dayone.co.in
Make a day
Baby’s day out
Oleander Farms in Karjat is planning a fun-filled day full of activities at their property. Starting with breakfast for the lil’ ones and adults, you can head to the private pet zoo to meet rabbits, iguanas, birds and fish. Proceed to the kiddie pool to make a splash, followed by lunch laid out on the lawns. Play at the indoor arcade gaming centre or explore the lawns with the jungle gym and trampolines, and end the day with a tour of the chocolate factory.

WHERE: Oleander Farms, Karjat Chowk Road, Wavarle Village, Khalapur, Karjat
WHEN: November 14
PRICE: Rs 2,500 for kids; Rs 2000 for adults
Enrol
Building tools
This Children’s Day, give your child a head start on speech improvement, expression, creativity and performing on stage at Raell Padamsee’s ACE. The upcoming children’s courses are year long, and anyone from tiny tots to tweens is welcome. Great for holistic personality development, the classes are conducted at Vasai, Mulund, Kandivali, Borivli, Chembur, Tardeo, Juhu, Oshiwara, Bandra and
more localities.

PRICE: Rs 7,500
CALL: 9320130013
Build
Flying high
Built by two space nerds from the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, Ajay Sapkale and Ebrahim Vasi, Astrophilia Rocketry and Flight is a three-in-one space toy. “We wanted to help inspire children to chase their dreams beyond the stars,” says Vasi. The DIY building STEM toy kit has parts to build rocket toys, gliders and launcher toys with an augmented reality app, and makes for an excellent educational toy. Ideal for kids 10 years and above.

PRICE: Rs 3,699
TO BUY: astrophiliaedu.com
Attend
Paint a picture
Drop by at this art exhibition to support young Picassos and Monets! On the eve of Children’s Day, art curators Payal and Bindal Shah of Artezvous are hosting their annual kids’ art exhibition, Young At Art. “With 22 children from across Mumbai, Singapore and New York displaying their works, this edition of the exhibition has no theme. With that, you’ll clearly be amazed at the works displayed,” says Payal.

WHEN: Today, 11 AM to 7 PM
WHERE: Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy, Mumbai
Watch
Cartoons come alive
Oink Oink! Catch the musical extravaganza Peppa Pig Live! Where Peppa, her little brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig come to life and go through their family photo album reliving the fun memories of great times with Peppa’s friends and other characters from
the show.

WHEN: Today, 10.30 PM, 2 PM and 5 PM
WHERE: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre
COST: Rs 800
TO BUY: in.bookmyshow.com
Read
Terror toys
Author Neil D’silva’s Playthings: Toys Of Terror is bound to keep your teenager glued and transport adults back to the days of reading The Famous Five, Nancy Drew and Tinkle. Simple and lucid, the storytelling induces goosebumps and makes you want to read faster and further to see what comes next. Perfect for tweens and teens who are excited by paranormal and the detective genre.

PRICE: Rs 245
TO BUY: amazon.in
Explore
Go, discover
Children’s Day celebrations at IKEA involve a host of activities including a drawing competition, treasure hunt and fun food workshop for tiny tots. A complimentary soft serve and cookie awaits every kid visiting the store.

WHEN: Today, 2 PM to 6 PM
WHERE: IKEA Navi Mumbai, Worli and R City