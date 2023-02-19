Asia’s largest short film club, Shamiana set to host screenings over a weekend in Mumbai

A short film club is set to host a carnival centred around cinema

Short film club Shamiana has held film screenings previously but this will be its first cinema themed carnival

Established in the late 2000s, Shamiana is Asia’s largest short film club. After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, the club is back with its brand new format—its first weekend-long movie Shamiana carnival. Grab the popcorn for open-air screenings of iconic movie such as Notting Hill and the ABBA tribute, Mamma Mia. Young indie artistes will also be performing live, unplugged on both evening, so the rhythm’s going to get you. The special is a performance by South American rapper, Malcolm Marquez.

Immerse yourself in a world of stories at the Human Library, where noted storytellers Dhruv Sharma, a Hindustani poet, author and a lawyer, Jidnya Sujata, poet, screenwriter, two-time TEDx speaker, and a Kathak graduate, Shweta Singh, Delhi-based poet and screenwriter, and Nalini Singh Ujjain, poet, copywriter and screenwriter, will tell you fresh tales. “There are two aspects to the Human Library,” founder Cyrus Dastur says, “One is the spoken word performances which are original works; the other is personalised storytelling which is a mix of original and classics. Anyone who comes can choose what he or she wants to listen to, just like picking out a book from a library!”



Cyrus Dastur

Competing the fun vibe are pop-up shops by local brands selling essential oils, healthy ingredients and more. There will be tattoo artists, hair braiding experts, a tarot reader, games and a caricature artist too. Children can be entertained at the special play zone where children’s storyteller who does workshops for schools and nurseries Geeta Valecha, will host a storytelling workshop. And what’s a carnival without food? Indulge in Persian cuisine, OG samosas, street chat, pizzas and more.

When: February 25, 26 (Sat 4 PM to 11 PM, Sun 11.30 AM to 11 PM)

Where: Corona Gardens, Bandra Reclamation (opp Taj Tea House)

Cost: Starting Rs 250

Tickets: BookMyShow