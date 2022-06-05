Cooking up jobs

Most importantly, the platform offers blockchain-powered employee profiles so that a potential employer can trace a candidate’s credentials and the authenticity of claims

Rishi Khiani

During the pandemic, the hospitality industry suffered immensely and a large number of establishments either shuttered down or downsized. Now, that the sector is rapidly picking up pace, there are many spots to be filled. Entrepreneurs Rishi Khiani and Agnelo Miranda, along with the National Restaurant Association of India, have co-built a staff employment site dedicated to the sector. All a job aspirant needs to do is sign up on kaam.com, post which the team will contact them to discuss opportunities. The applicants can even upload multimedia CVs. Most importantly, the platform offers blockchain-powered employee profiles so that a potential employer can trace a candidate’s credentials and the authenticity of claims.

Everyday heroes



Balram Vishwakarma

Balram Vishwakarma, admin of the vociferous Instagram page @andheriwestshitposting, has a new series of posts highlighting the lives of hard-working, ordinary people who make up the landscape of the city. He has interviewed and compiled daily schedules, earnings, and monthly expenditures of auto-rickshaw drivers, vada pav and cigarette sellers, and a Chinese food stall owner. It’s a valuable insight into the not-so-easy-lives of people we interact with daily, and are dependent upon.

Today’s history lesson



Chetan Rexwal (right) Sumit Nayak

With an aim to democratise non-fiction by bringing lost stories to the forefront, Summit Nayak and Chetan Rexwal launched This Day. The app has about 100 storytellers, spinning 4,000 stories (so far), across themes such as culture, governance, science, entertainment, and religion. They give us a peek into interesting historical events that took place on that day. For instance, on April 18, 2022, the ‘This Day in India’ section featured the Ballad of Chittagong about the Chittagong uprising, which took place on April 18, 1930. On June 1, their lead story marked the day in 1955 when the Untouchability (Offences) Act abolished untouchability, and set punishment for its violation. Another story shed light on when the Lok Sabha stood divided, post the general elections, when no party could call a majority. BJP tried to form a majority but failed, and after 11 days, Atal Bihari Vajpayee submitted his resignation as Prime Minister. On June 1, 1996, a unique coalition of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties formed a government with HD Deve Gowda as its head. Fascinating, isn’t it?

Ice cream for the waist



Summers and ice creams have a cat-and-mouse relationship; a match few can ignore. On a sunny day in May, we tried The Brooklyn Creamery’s newly launched mango-raspberry and blueberry cheesecake ice creams. Even though there is a plethora of mango-flavoured ice creams in the market, this one stood out for its pairing with the berry. Both the flavours are sharp and distinct, despite being swirled together.

The fusion of the mango’s sweetness with raspberry’s tartness is a hit, and the fact that it has about 11 gm of whey protein and just 175 calories per serving came as a sweet surprise. The blueberry cheesecake impressed us instantly, as did the fact that it is a keto-friendly with less than 2g carbs and just 106 calories per serving. It had a light and subtle blueberry flavour, infused with the right amount of cheesecake, which lured us into another serving.

From mummy’s kitchen



The cookbook memoir is Pandarina-than’s homage to her mother

From being a model, to a photographer to now a first-time author, Prasanna ‘Pressy’ Pandarinathan has worn many hats. Ammi—An Expression of Love (Rupa Publications, Rs 1,495) is a cookbook memoir, and Pandarinathan’s homage to her mother, Nirmala Pandarinathan. Through this book, she relives the memories she and her family shared with her mother.

‘Ammi’ is short form for ‘Ammi Kallu’ in Tamil, a traditional South Indian stone grinder. The book chronicles a lifetime of recipes from Nirmala’s kitchen, long-forgotten stories, and anecdotes. The recipe images in the book are taken by Pandarinathan herself. Nirmala’s repertoire of recipes spans South India, Ipoh, Penang, Singapore, Indonesia, and Europe.



Prasanna Pandarinathan

The recipes are simple, home-styled, easy to cook and packed with aromas, flavours, and textures. The cookbook is divided into 10 sections like vegetables, eggs, poultry, meat, and seafood. Each section has carefully curated recipes.

