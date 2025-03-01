Curtains up, Mumbai: The Phantom of the Opera is coming

It’s where passion and darkness intertwine to give birth to stage magic. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is all set to enchant Mumbai

The Phantom of the Opera is a spellbinding spectacle of romance, mystery, horror, and tragedy

For over three decades, The Phantom of the Opera has captivated audiences worldwide with its spellbinding music, breathtaking spectacle, and deeply moving tale of love, obsession, and longing. Now, for the first time, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical arrives in the city, bringing with it the mystery and grandeur of the Paris Opera House. As the Phantom’s haunting melodies fill the air, one can expect to be prepared to be transported into a world where passion and darkness intertwine in one of theatre’s most unforgettable experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of his character, the Phantom, Jonathan Roxmouth describes it as “a juggernaut to navigate emotionally. His actions stem from being unable to process his feelings. His heart is endless and vulnerable, so when he perceives hurt, his wrath is terrible”. Roxmouth plays him as a child desperate for love but unable to express it. “We all know what a child having a tantrum looks like—feeling so much but unable to explain it. It’s terrifying and immobilising.



Raoul and Christine in the iconic love story

I recall my childhood moments and embody that feeling. It takes its toll, though,” admits Roxmouth. As for the mask, one of the most well-known images in theatre, Roxmouth likens it to children at Halloween or playing dress-up. “Once their identity is hidden, so is their accountability,” he says, adding, “Wearing the Phantom’s mask is exactly the same, except it’s a heavy mantle of responsibility, but when balanced right, it’s hugely fulfilling.” In making the Phantom relatable, he says, “Who hasn’t been rejected or lost love? It’s the most dehumanising feeling. The audience connects with the Phantom’s pain because everyone has felt it. And beyond that, he is simply a human who loves—and that is compelling.”

On the Phantom’s deep connection to music, Roxmouth shares, “The first thing I had to do was stop listening to Michael Crawford’s iconic version. I’m a ‘Phanboy’ first, so resisting the urge to mimic him was key. I approached the lyrics as dialogue and built from there with Hal Prince’s genius direction.”

Grace Roberts plays Christine Daae, who starts as just another dancer in Hannibal, the fictional opera, blending into the chorus. Her transformation begins vocally with the song Think of Me and shifts from timid to powerful. Roberts says, “It’s about showing her brightness and trust in Act I and transitioning into a more self-assured woman in Act II. While the script helps, much comes through her body language and actions in the final scenes.”

Her relationships shape this growth. “With Raoul, she has a safety blanket—the childhood sweetheart dynamic is always there. The Phantom is about self-discovery and passion, which naturally play out differently on stage. After Il Muto, Christine realises the danger she’s in. It’s about achieving a push and pull feeling with these two men—otherwise, her choice at the end becomes too obvious.” Roberts also shares how her most emotional moment, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, is deeply relatable. “The music builds from a whisper to something powerful, which helps bring out the emotion. By that point in the show, I’m so immersed in Christine’s journey that stepping into her grief feels natural.”

Keeping the role fresh every night is part of theatre’s magic. “No two shows are the same. Christine is experiencing these events for the first time, so I must, too.” On balancing audience expectations with her take, she says, “Everyone has their ideal Christine—whether it’s Sarah Brightman, Emmy Rossum, or someone else. The key is honouring the original while bringing my own soul into the role.” And what if Christine could rewrite her story, we ask. “Her choice and the Phantom’s response make the show so heartbreaking. It makes perfect sense for the period and the life she’d lead. That’s what makes it so powerful,” she adds Matt Leisy, who plays Raoul de Chagny, says, “Strip away the tux, top hat, and title, and you have a modern love story—boy meets girl, loses girl, fights for girl.

I know plenty of Raouls—they just don’t happen to be vicomte.” Leisy feels his job is to make it hard for the audience to decide who Christine should choose. “I make Raoul likeable, charming, and passionate. In All I Ask of You, I show his vulnerability; every night, I play him as someone Christine would want to choose. I get to show my courage when I face the Phantom. Raoul’s love for Christine makes him brave—it’s all for her,” he adds.

On making All I Ask of You feel authentic, Leisy says, “I stay in the moment by truly listening and reacting to Christine. The lyrics demand we find common ground. It’s easy to get lost in the music, but the key is genuinely asking for what we need from each other—and, of course, the attraction is undeniable. It’s very romantic!”

Associate Director Rainer Fried juggles balancing legacy and bringing fresh perspectives. “At its core, it’s a timeless, deeply human story that resonates across cultures and ages. It also offers something rare—pure romance—which people are naturally drawn to in a world that often lacks it. Guiding actors means collaborating to find a shared language and then using that to explore each character’s journey. Staying true to the narrative is key to maintaining that balance. The grandeur of Phantom can be overpowering unless the story is told with enough intensity. The goal is for audiences to be glued to the characters, not just the visuals. If they follow the emotions rather than the moving scenery, we’ve done our job well,” says Fried.

On staging the iconic chandelier drop, Fried shares, “Every moving part is tested before each show for safety. The crash is all about precise timing—synchronised between operators, stage management, lighting, orchestra, and, of course, our brave cast who watch it fall, night after night! I wouldn’t presume to predict how people should feel—that’s the beauty of Phantom’s appeal. Every audience brings a unique energy, and I can’t wait to see how Mumbai responds.”

If you don’t want to miss it

Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC

March 5-25, 7.30 pm

No children below 7