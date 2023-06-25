Even as Mumbai’s real estate firms try to woo LGBTQiA+ clients with inclusive campaigns, community members say most landlords are wary of their gender identity and orientation

The pride walk held on June 9 in Powai saw over 200 participants

Listen to this article ‘Didn’t say I was trans when renting a flat’ x 00:00

Earlier in June, a WhatsApp invitation to a pride walk at Powai, organised by the North American real estate company Brookfield Properties, piqued this writer’s interest. “We are fostering an inclusive community where tenants and employees can come together to celebrate diversity and promote equality,” the invite read.

Having covered the real estate for over half a decade, such an initiative to woo the LGBTQiA+ has previously been unheard of, at least in the city.

Reema Kundnani, region head West India and head of marketing, branding and communication at Brookfield Properties, says the pride walk was well thought out. “Our tenants are big corporates, which are open to inclusiveness; each company already has a diversity in-charge, whose job is to make sure that everyone working in the company is sensitised to the LGBTQiA+.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trans woman Shakti Waghela claims she was turned away from a home where she wanted to stay as a paying guest, and told that the other women would not be comfortable living with her

While Brookfield might be playing catch-up with its clients, several residential developers have not even considered the LGBTQiA+ as a “buyer category”. Kundnani who is also the senior vice president, acknowledges the lack of “open support to the community”, which has in turn translated in community members struggling to find a home for themselves.

The most affected are trans persons and hijras, as there is no way for them to hide their orientation, says Tinesh Chopade, associate director with the Humsafar Trust, an NGO that promotes LGBTQiA+ rights. “Lesbians, gays, bisexuals can often get homes in a housing society, because they can pass off as cis. We can also accommodate them at shelter homes exclusively for women and men.” On the other hand, there are only three shelter homes for trans persons in the city—Goregaon, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan—“and they are always at full capacity”. “Because of this, we often have to request someone to host them, until we are able to find an alternative arrangement.”

Mandeep Singh Makkar, Vishal Wadhwani and Reema Kundnani

Hijras, for instance, end up living in chawls and in large groups. “That way, people avoid attacking them.”

According to the Transgender Act, 2019, unfair treatment in educational establishments, and denial of right to reside, purchase, rent or occupy any property, can amount to discrimination.

Shakti Waghela, 27, a trans women, who is currently transitioning, has recently moved back to her mother’s home in Borivili, because she was going through a mental health crisis. When she was living as a paying guest, Shakti says she adopted, “the don’t ask and don’t tell policy”. “Whenever I did go around looking for a place to rent, people would size me up. In one PG, I was turned away from the door itself, and was told that the girls would not be comfortable living with a trans person,” she recalls, “It was hard to find a place, but I would not reveal more than required. But that doesn’t mean that I would hide my sexuality either.”

Thane-based Vishal Wadhwani, an asset advisor with over 20 years of experience in the home buying business, says that in his entire career, he has never had a trans person come to buy a home. “Those who have managed to do so are usually famous... the housing society cannot say no to them, as they know they might get a lot of bad publicity. Then there are trans persons, who have a lot of money, and would be hard to refuse.”

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), is one of the more progressive associations, comprising around 50 housing societies. “I have never had a case of a trans person wanting to live in our society. But we will welcome anyone who wants take a home here, as we have a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination on caste, religion and sexual orientation.”

According to him, housing societies should refrain from getting into moral policing of any kind. “And if anyone is bullied or troubled on account of their

sexual orientation, they should escalate the matter with the local police station.”