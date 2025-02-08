Want to make an impression on your Valentine? There’s nothing quite like a handwritten letter to express how you feel about them

Express your feelings the old-fashioned way, with a modern twist

Listen to this article Valentine's Day 2025: This digital service can help you send handwritten letters to your loved ones x 00:00

Forget Snapchat—nothing beats a good, old-fashioned, handwritten love letter when you want to express your feelings to your special someone. It’s a beautiful keepsake for your beloved as well, and is something they can keep going back to for years whenever they want to relive this special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you’re not confident about penning your feelings down in words, then The Indian Handwritten Letter Co (TIHLC) will come to your rescue. With this digital service, sending a beautiful letter straight from the heart is now as easy as sending a text. TIHLC editors will not only help you draft it perfectly, but will also pen it for you in gorgeous calligraphy and send it across to your Valentine.

You can customise everything, from the language (they offer English and 14 Indian languages) to the paper to the ink and the packaging. While the customised handwritten letters are available at Rs 699, along with a Rs 199 domestic shipping charge, if your Valentine is a pop culture geek, you can go a step further with a Game of Thrones or Lord of The Rings-themed letter, which costs Rs 1,999. These are written in the font seen in letters in the LOTR or GOT movies and are sure to be a cherished keepsake. And, yes, they ship internationally too, although shipping charges will vary based on the address.

tihlc.com