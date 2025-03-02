Breaking News
Poetry showcase to saree walkathon: Women's Day-special events you can explore in Mumbai

Updated on: 02 March,2025 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

Ladies, laugh out loud!



Get ready for an evening of wit and humour at this all-women open mic stand-up! This unique showcase features women sharing their hilarious takes on life, society, and everything in between!
WHEN: March 3-16
WHERE: Dora Digs Studio
PRICE: Rs 99 onwards
TO BOOK: BMS


Saree, strut, and stride!

Ladies, it’s time to put on your best saree and walk for a cause at the Hastkala Saree Walkathon! This unique event celebrates women, tradition, and the timeless art of saree weaving. Whether you’re strolling 1km, 3km, or 5km, it’s all about fun, unity, and showing off your saree swagger. So grab your girlfriends, lace up your walking shoes, and get ready for an unforgettable day of empowerment, delicious breakfast bites, and a dash of tradition.

Poetry is power

Ladies, it’s time to break some boundaries and vibe with words! UnErase Poetry is back with their flagship event, the UnErase Women’s Day Special, celebrating the strength, stories, and triumphs of women while shattering those old-school gender norms. And guess what? They’re turning eight this Women’s Day! From tales of gender and sexuality to poetry that’ll empower and unite, this night is all about embracing the journey. So, come for the heartwarming stories, stay for the empowering vibes!
WHEN: March 9
WHERE: NCPA, Off Stage  
PRICE: Rs 500 
TO BOOK: bookmyshow

A night of pure magic!

Monali Thakur is bringing her soulful melodies to the city for the first time on International Women’s Day. This is your chance to experience the magic of the voice behind iconic hits like “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” and “Sawaar Loon”! 
WHEN: March 8
WHERE: Not announced
PRICE:  Rs 1,180 onwards

Garba, beats & fierce feels

Get ready to light up your weekend with the largest Women’s Day celebration ever, taking place in Mumbai! This is an ultimate fusion of Bollywood beats and Garba grooves. Featuring India’s most celebrated Garba queen, Kinjal Dave, along with DJ Rink and the powerhouse Womaniya Band, it’s going to be an electrifying two-day festival you don’t want to miss. So grab your festive passes and get ready to dance the night away!
WHEN: March 8 onwards
WHERE: Inorbit Mall, Malad
PRICE: Rs 700 onwards
TO BOOK: book myshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Baljeet & Poornima
Motorcycle enthusiasts, riders, and tutors for women
AVAILABLE FOR: Motorcycling lessons for women
Contact: 8822456789 
Email: baljeet@enfieldriders.com

Enfield Riders, founded in 2012 by Baljeet Gujral and Poornima, is more than just an adventure travel company—it’s a movement to expand India’s motorcycle community. What began as a passion for road trips evolved into a mission to provide hassle-free travel services, coach amateur riders, and explore new destinations on motorcycles.

Their women’s motorcycle coaching academy is a testament to this mission. Dedicated exclusively to women, the academy teaches riding on Royal Enfield motorcycles, challenging the notion that heavy bikes are only for men. “We don’t believe there are men’s bikes or women’s bikes. Motorcycles are for everyone,” says Baljeet. The programme, based out of Mumbai, is available in 12 cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru.

RECOMMENDED BY: Saha M. Only in two days, I have learned to ride a Royal Enfield. The experience was amazing. It is a very good opportunity for all women bike lovers to learn it safely—not just the riding part but also the technical session.

