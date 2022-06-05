Don’t Miss today

SUNDAY BRUNCH >> WHERE: Tavren by TLS, Navi Mumbai; WHEN: Every Sunday, 12 PM-4PM; PRICE: : Rs 1,500 onwards; CALL: 933405555

LGBTQ+ titles to read

Audible has come up with a range of stories and podcasts written by and about the people from the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate them. Be a Triangle written and narrated by Lily Singh, Naturally Tan by Tan France, Queer eye for the straight guy by Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, are some of the many reads available on the platform.

Available on Audible

A queer dream

The ongoing physical edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Festival at Liberty Cinema and Alliance Française de Bombay ends today with Director Wes Hurley’s Potato Dreams of America. The closing film is Hurley’s autobiographical dark comedy about a gay boy growing up in the collapsing USSR, his courageous mail-order bride mother and their adventurous escape to America. Full of unexpected twists, the film is an immigrant’s take on the American Dream and the power of cinema.

WHERE: Liberty Cinema

WHEN: June 5, 9:30 PM

PRICE: Rs 500 (one day pass)

TO BUY: Liberty Box Office

A pride pop-up

To honour the community and extend their support, SoHo House is hosting a pride pop-up today. The exhibition will feature a range of locally owned brands by the LGBTQIA+ community members who will be exhibiting over the day long event. Expect leather fetish products from SubCulture, block-printed denim skirts, top and jackets from Sthala, hi-street fashion clothing from Pop Culture, zines and merchandise from Gaysi, pet accessories from PetWale and collectible art pieces from With Love.

WHEN: June 5, 12-8 PM

WHERE: SoHo, House

PRICE: Entry free

It’s party time

A pride party is happening at Adagio in Bandra, inviting small businesses owned by the queer community and allies in the space of jewellery, skincare and clothing. Gear up for some delicious food, fun games, soulful jamming sessions and tons of freebies.

WHERE: Chapel Road, Bandra

WHEN: June 5, 10 AM-10 PM

PRICE: Rs 99

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bharat Verma Body Percussionist

Available for: Body Percussion and dance

Charges: Rs 35,000 for six months

EMAIL AT: heartbeators@gmail.com

Call: 9829777201

Bharat Verma, India’s first body percussionist, has been honing the craft for 11 years. He considers body percussion as an art to produce rhythm from the body in the form of a dance. Verma who is also trained in Konnakol(art of reciting carnatic percussion syllables)tries to blend it with his craft. He learnt this lesser known art of body percussion from US-based organisation, The Vanaver Caravan and has incorporated his own techniques into it. His process involves creating rhythm from the body which is accompanied by music if required. Once the sound and hand moments are set, he moves to the choreography of the dance. Verma has worked with the likes of AR Rahman, Adnan Sami on live shows, Farhan Akhtar, and others on independent projects.

RECOMMENDED BY: Harshini Thakur from Udaipur says, “I have been training under Bharat sir for two years now and we learn something new every day. I really enjoy the whole process and can create music using my body and different props such as a bamboo stick, sheet of paper, etc.”