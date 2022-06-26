Don’t Miss today

GOAN BUFFET DINNER >> WHERE: J.W. Cafe, Mumbai; WHEN: Till July 3, 7 PM – 11 PM; PRICE: Rs 2,600 plus tax; CALL: 68828888

Live Bollywood music concert

Watch Javed Ali live at Phoenix Market City. The playback singer, known for his songs such as Srivalli re, Kun faya kun, and Jashn-e-bahara, is a multilingual artiste who has also been a judge on Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

WHERE: Phoenix Market City, Kurla

WHEN: July 2, 7.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 750

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Experience rudraveena

Listen to Mohi Bahauddin play the rudraveena, the ancient classical instrument, in the genre of Dhrupad. Part of Biathak, G5A’s acoustic concert series, prepare for an intimate show full of subtle moments between artist, instrument, and audience.

WHERE: Black Box, G5A

WHEN: June 29, 8.30 PM

TO BOOK: insider.in

PRICE: Rs 750

Polite Provocation

After the success of his debut stand-up special Take it Easy and web series Afsos, Kolkata-based stand-up comedian Anirban Dasgupta is on tour with a new special. Just back from the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow, he is now taking his new act on the road.

WHERE: Mysore Association Auditorium, Matunga

WHEN: July 2, 8.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: bookmyshow

The Poetry of three

Thrayam, produced and conceptualised by Kalashri Lata Surendra, is a classical dance performance that will include various forms such as Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, and Bharatnatyam. What unites the performances is their interpretation of the mystical power of three—the trinity of divinity, Trigunam and the Triloka.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: July 2, 6 PM – 8 PM

PRICE: Rs 200

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bambi mathur, 45 Gong Therapist

AVAILABLE FOR: Sound and vibration therapy, gong therapy, spiritual psychotherapy, kinesiology, and core transformation.

CHARGES: Private sessions start at Rs 7,000

EMAIL: mandalawellness journey@gmail.com

Bambi Mathur’s brand Mandala Wellness uses gong bath therapy, a form of subs-based healing. The gong has a range of sounds that can instantly heal the mind, body and soul at core levels. Gong bath therapy helps release stress, untangles trauma-related issues, reduces anxiety, releases emotional blockages, and aids physical restoration. It allows one to experiences better sleep, mental clarity, improved focus and a complete overhaul of your emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual aspects. Mathur conducts group sessions where the collective energy is uplifting. More popular are the private sessions, where Mathur addresses core issues.

RECOMMENDED BY: Shivangi Singh: “Bambi’s gentle demeanour, along with her deep experience with sound therapy helped me unlock and let go of painful emotions. Her loving spiritual energy and guidance made me trust her blindly. A few months in, I found myself feeling more hopeful about life, but most importantly I feel a deep and renewed connection with myself.