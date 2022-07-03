Don’t Miss today

SUNDAY BRUNCH >> WHERE: Diablo, Worli; when: 12 PM – 4 PM; price: Rs 1,850 Dry Lunch, Rs 2,250 Wet Lunch;; Call: 8291900141

Representative Image

Miracle on Matunga Street

Watch this Hindi play, about faith in the face of gentrification, directed by KK Raina, adapted by and starring Ila Arun.

WHERE: NCPA

WHEN: July 3, 7 PM

PRICE: Rs 400

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

Drink and draw

Enjoy an afternoon of drinking and painting this weekend, regardless of skill level. All equipment, including a 12” x 16” canvas, will be provided on which you can create a lasting piece of art to take home. Artist Vinisha Savla will guide you every step of the way.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Andheri

WHEN: July 3, 12 PM – 3 PM

PRICE: R1,900

TO BOOK: doolally.in/

Acting and theatre workshop

This intensive 12-week acting course, run by Metamorphosis Theatre Inc, is open to all experience levels. Headed by Omkar Bhatkar, this workshop convenes from Friday to Sunday and covers all facets of theatre acting. The course culminates in a production created by participants.

WHERE: St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra

WHEN: July 8 – September 25, 8 AM – 12 PM

PRICE: R30,000

TO BOOK: 9819007976

Jazz, with a twist

Catch the self-described “Latin death disco afro-kraut punk jazz” band, Jass B’stards, live, supported by a DJ set by Flexi K and visuals by Mc Mink.

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

WHEN: July 7, 9 pm

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Srishti Kapur, Jewellery designer

AVAILABLE FOR: Crafted floral jewellery

CHARGES: From Rs 300 to Rs 20,000

EMAIL: srishti.floralart2002@gmail.com

Srishti Kapur runs the gifting and design studio Floral Art, along with her mother, Kavita. Trained at the Ohara and Sogetsu school of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, the duo began their venture in 2002. Their focus is on carefully-crafted floral jewellery, with personalised designs. The studio also works with local, specialised artisans to create pieces of decor, with orders taking between 15 days to a month to be processed. The designs are inspired by nature, and incorporate a blend of exotic and local flowers. The mother and daughter pair began their venture in the midst of a family crisis, and now cater to the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among others.

RECOMMENDED BY: Rashmi Bajaj, home-maker: “I have been following the brand for the past five years—I used their services for my son’s wedding and recently, my daughter’s as well. I love the personalised experience Srishti gives and how accommodating she is about all requests.”