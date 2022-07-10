Don’t Miss today

Hot Chocolate Bar >> WHERE: Saltt Coffee House, Karjat; WHEN: Monday to Thursday 10 AM to 10 PM, Weekends 24 hour; PRICE: Rs 400 onwards; CALL: 9967725518

Music of independence

Bandish, a three-day festival, is a tribute to legendary music composers from varied genres. Celebrating 75 years of independence, this edition will showcase some iconic compositions by composers who are witnesses to both, the pre-independence and post-independence eras in the history of India. Look forward to artistes such as Rahul Deshpande, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shekhar Sen, Manjusha Patil Kulkarni, Abhijeet Ghoshal, Jaswant Singh, Shantanu Moitra, Shaan, among others.

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: July 15,16, 17, 6.30 pm onwards

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

All about us

Inspired by a lecture by Prof. Nivedita Menon, Us & Them explores nationalism through two contradicting metaphorical lenses—nation as people vs nation as land. It is directed and written by Asmit Pathare.

WHERE: Prithvi Theatre

WHEN: July 16,17; 12 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Spend your weekend painting

This workshop is for art enthusiasts who have always wanted to etch a Buddha on to canvas. And you don’t have to be an experienced artist—the workshop is beginner-friendly. All materials, including canvas, paints and guidance will be provided and participants get to take their work home. The fee includes materials and refreshments.

WHERE: Pot Pourri, Chembur

WHEN: July 10, 3 pm onwards

PRICE: Rs 1,800

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

All hands on music

Appreciating Sound through Creative Production is a hands-on experimental workshop facilitated by opera and jazz singer Sandeep Gurrapadi along with soprano, educator and director of Art Song Festival, Nina Canter. It will be a fusion of theoretical and practical-based learning for voice and sound production from the Western classical perspective. The attendees will get a sneak peek into the dynamics of ensemble sound creation. The fee includes lunch and refreshments.

WHERE: Essar House, Mahalaxmi

WHEN: July 16, 10 am to 4 pm

PRICE: Rs 2,500

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nikita Rakshe Decor Organiser

AVAILABLE FOR: Decor set-ups and organising intimate events

CHARGES: Canopy Rs 1,200 and decor setups Rs 6,000 onwards

EMAIL: sales.thejunkdrawer@gmail.com

These days, we live our lives on Instagram. And whether you are creating content, or not, why not make your posts pretty? Rakshe, founder of The Junk Drawer, is a specialist in creating corners for your house that will make you want to click pictures. Want a Wake-up-Sid inspired wall? Rakshe can set it up for you. Or do you prefer a Pinteresty background? She has that covered too. “I started making DIY objects in 2017, and the lockdown gave me the chance to start designing mini setups at home when nobody was able to step out.” Her Current USP is the canopy kit which is ready-to-use, and easy to hang with fairy lights.

RECOMMENDED BY: Shirin Malshe, hairstylist. “Rakshe had organised my birthday party with an open-air dining setup. The attention to detail and perfection is unmatched. She always tries to come up with something new. A dinner setup with fairy lights was something I always dreamt off.”