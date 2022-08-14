Breaking News
Saare jahan se accha polyester hamara
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, can talk; accused pleads 'not guilty'
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
Former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Anshu Jain passes away at 59
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Dont Miss today

Don’t Miss today

Updated on: 14 August,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raichel Martin , Mitali Parekh | mailbag@mid-day.com , smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

Musician 2Blue and fusion band Soul Temple have put together Freedom Jam, a rock-n-roll concert to celebrate the spirit of freedom through music

Don’t Miss today

Representative Image


Voice of freedom


Audible launches Gumnaam Shaheed: Madan Lal Dhingra, a free audio book showcasing the story of a woman who discovers Sardar Udham Singh, but while seeking answers for a few unanswered questions, she discovers another forgotten martyr, Madan Lal Dhingra.
>>>
TO LISTEN: audible.in


Jammin’ on freedom

Musician 2Blue and fusion band Soul Temple have put together Freedom Jam, a rock-n-roll concert to celebrate the spirit of freedom through music.
>>>
WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla
WHEN: August 14, 7:30pm
REGISTER: insider.com

An independent run

Champion Athletes Club has organised one-km to 21-km virtual marathons, and three-km to 100-km virtual cyclothons. Athletes from across the country can participate from their location, in their own time.
>>>
WHEN: August 13 - August 15
CONTACT: 9890975766
REGISTER: townscript.com

Project Independence

Ice Factory & Ballard Estate (IF.BE) have organised Independence Project, a six-day programme to celebrate various ideas of freedom and independence. The events include an exhibition by The Citizens’ Archive of India, a photography exhibition by the Dharavi Art Room, film screenings of seminal Indian documentaries, workshops on breath, vulnerability and connection and a lot more.
>>>
WHERE: Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai
WHEN: August 15 - August 20

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pranita Balar, 34 Dog fitness coach
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Cavaletti 
canine fitness exercises
CHARGES: Start at Rs 1,000
EMAIL: pranita@barknbond.com

Mumbai-based Pranita Balar is a Cavaletti canine trainer from Switzerland. She helps pet-parents from all over the city with Cavaletti fitness exercises that sharpen a dog’s proprioception, which is their ability to sense movement, action, and location within a given space. “Cavaletti improves stride length, limb awareness, strength, balance, flexibility, as well as builds confidence and focus. Its versatility makes it a great option for puppies as well as seniors,” says Balar, adding that inaccurately coached agility can injure excitable breeds such as Boxers and Labradors.

RECOMMENDED BY: Arti Agrawal, graphic designer and mom to Coconut, the beagle, says, “Pranita personalises fitness drills keeping Coconut’s personality and abilities in mind. We didn’t need to invest in fancy equipment. They challenge Coconut physically and mentally. She thoroughly enjoys them, and so do we.”

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK