Don’t Miss today

Musician 2Blue and fusion band Soul Temple have put together Freedom Jam, a rock-n-roll concert to celebrate the spirit of freedom through music

Voice of freedom

Audible launches Gumnaam Shaheed: Madan Lal Dhingra, a free audio book showcasing the story of a woman who discovers Sardar Udham Singh, but while seeking answers for a few unanswered questions, she discovers another forgotten martyr, Madan Lal Dhingra.

TO LISTEN: audible.in

Jammin’ on freedom

WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

WHEN: August 14, 7:30pm

REGISTER: insider.com

An independent run

Champion Athletes Club has organised one-km to 21-km virtual marathons, and three-km to 100-km virtual cyclothons. Athletes from across the country can participate from their location, in their own time.

WHEN: August 13 - August 15

CONTACT: 9890975766

REGISTER: townscript.com

Project Independence

Ice Factory & Ballard Estate (IF.BE) have organised Independence Project, a six-day programme to celebrate various ideas of freedom and independence. The events include an exhibition by The Citizens’ Archive of India, a photography exhibition by the Dharavi Art Room, film screenings of seminal Indian documentaries, workshops on breath, vulnerability and connection and a lot more.

WHERE: Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai

WHEN: August 15 - August 20

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pranita Balar, 34 Dog fitness coach

AVAILABLE FOR: Cavaletti

canine fitness exercises

CHARGES: Start at Rs 1,000

EMAIL: pranita@barknbond.com

Mumbai-based Pranita Balar is a Cavaletti canine trainer from Switzerland. She helps pet-parents from all over the city with Cavaletti fitness exercises that sharpen a dog’s proprioception, which is their ability to sense movement, action, and location within a given space. “Cavaletti improves stride length, limb awareness, strength, balance, flexibility, as well as builds confidence and focus. Its versatility makes it a great option for puppies as well as seniors,” says Balar, adding that inaccurately coached agility can injure excitable breeds such as Boxers and Labradors.

RECOMMENDED BY: Arti Agrawal, graphic designer and mom to Coconut, the beagle, says, “Pranita personalises fitness drills keeping Coconut’s personality and abilities in mind. We didn’t need to invest in fancy equipment. They challenge Coconut physically and mentally. She thoroughly enjoys them, and so do we.”