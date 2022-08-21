Don’t Miss today

Beer & Burger Festival >> WHERE: Woodside Inn, Colaba, Bandra and Andheri; WHEN: 12:00 PM to 11:30 PM; PRICE: Rs 595

Representative Image

Art meets dance at fest

The Movement Hub is hosting The Elemental Playground, an art and dance festival, in partnership with antiSOCIAL. The event is a fusion of dance and art and uses a variety of media experiences including sculpture, painting, photography, video production, cross-reality (AR/VR/MR), music, and so on. Phew!

>>>

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

WHEN: August 21, 12 PM onwards

COST: Rs 999

REGISTER: insider.in

LOLing all the way

Bookmark an evening for laughs with Off the Hook Comedy, a stand-up evening featuring a number of aspiring and experienced comedians such Bhavish Ailani and Aman Jotwani.

>>>

WHERE: Adagio, Bandra

WHEN: August 21, 5 PM

COST: Rs 200

REGISTER: insider.com

Go walkin’ and clickin’

Documentation and Conservation Photography Expeditions (DCP) is taking enthusiasts on a photo walk this weekend through the Nangla Forest, the extension to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Especially known for its dense vegetation and wild flowers during monsoons, the photo walk aims to make people understand one of the forests of Mumbai better. Registration is mandatory 48 hours in advance.

>>>

WHERE: Fountain Hotel, Western Express Highway

WHEN: September 4, 7:15 AM

REGISTER: dcpexpeditions.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Karishma Erraballi, 40 Parenting Coach

>>>

Available for: Personal sessions and workshops on parenting

CHARGES: Rs 5,000

EMAIL: karishma@soulkatha.com

Karishma Erraballi is a parenting coach from Hyderabad, and her parent-centric approach helps bridge the communication gap between parents and children. She conducts in-person and online appointments with parents. Her tools and techniques use the philosophy of yoga to induce awareness and mindfulness, and empower parents to express their challenges. “Most of my work surrounds personal coaching where I help parents crystallise their vision [for their child], and help them accept the child for who they are,” she says. “It starts with sowing the seeds of compassion in the parent, followed by mindfulness techniques to help them see their child’s perspective. Next, I help them recognise how their insecurities may dictate their parenting method,” says Erraballi, adding that she extricates parents from fear-based methods.

RECOMMENDED BY: Jasreen Kaur Khanna, 38, mother of two-year-old Azad Singh Khanna, says, “Karishma set the right tone for my parenting journey. Her workshops and sessions were a revelation. She would start with meditation, which would not only relax you, but also empower you to think and understand the point of view of even a one-year-old child. She adjusted the sessions and meditations according to what we needed in each session”.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal