Don’t Miss today

Sangria Brunch Menu >> WHERE: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Marol; WHEN: August 28; PRICE: Rs 2,300 Onwards
Concentration art hai, ART!
New Acropolis Cultural Organisation, a 15-year-old school of philosophy, has organised Art Of Concentration, a public lecture blending philosophical theories with practical exercises to explore how developing focus can bring more depth and stability to our lives.
WHERE: New Acropolis Cultural Organization, Mumbai
WHEN: September 3, 6PM - 8PM
REGISTER: eventbrite.ca
The choir is now open
NCPA Mumbai has organised choir sessions that need no audition for participation. They are aimed at helping you develop your vocal skills and learn a repertoire that ranges from classical to pop.
WHERE: NCPA, Nariman Point
WHEN: September 5,
7.30PM onwards
COST: Rs 5,900
Register: instagram/ncpamumbai
Sir and Sarla
Ansh Theatre Group brings us Sir Sir Sarla, a Hindi play directed by Makarand Deshpande, a respected name in the Hindi and Marathi theatre circuit. It stars Aahana Kumra and Sanjay Dadhich. The play revolves around conflicting feelings that
can cause confusion.
WHERE: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu
WHEN: August 28, 8PM
PRICE: Rs 500
CALL: 26149546
Keeping us posted
The students of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, pursuing PGDM in Museology and Conservation, have put together a walk-in exhibition that explores stories of Mumbai through philately (the study of postage stamps). The exhibition explores nuances of museology, including museum and collection management, exhibition planning and design, museum communication, and conservation of museum materials.
WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.
WHEN: August 28-September 30, 6 PM.
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Archana Bora, 39 Handwriting Analyst
Available for: Personal and professional counselling based on handwriting analysis
Charges: Rs 3,500
Email: thetruth buildstrust@gmail.com
In practice since 2012, Archana Bora uses graphotherapy, the study of one’s handwriting to reach the root of problematic issues, to present possible solutions. She conducts in-person and online appointments, and helps those going through major emotional and career shifts. “Each person is born as an expression to life and is born with three to four talents that are ingrained in their DNA,” she says. “Each of those talents brings out one’s personality, and can be determined by the way one writes.” As per Bora, the act of writing can be very empowering in changing how we think and express ourselves in our daily lives.
RECOMMENDED BY: Mandar Joshi, 41, investor and producer, says, “I had no idea that handwriting could reveal so much about people. Archana is an excellent analyst, combining years of experience with strong intuition. Her advice has always been helpful.”