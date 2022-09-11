Don’t miss today

HI-TEA >> WHERE: KYMA, One BKC; WHEN: September 11, 3.30 PM to 6.30 PM; PRICE: Rs 750 onwards

The Cats are taking over

Delhi-based band Peter Cat Recording Co (PCRC), immensely popular for their gypsy jazz and ballroom waltzes, is coming to Mumbai. If you are in the mood for some alternate jazz, catch them live in Kurla. Performing alongside them is Begum, a Delhi-based three-piece dreamy lo-fi experimental band, comprising the same band members as PCRC.

WHERE: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

WHEN: September 17

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO BUY: @petercat recordingco, Instagram

Words for soul

In the mood for some thought-provoking or comforting words? Spill Poetry is back with its long-awaited feature showcase, presenting Sid Warrier, Priya Malik, Swastika Rajput among others, who have put together a night of soul-stirring poetry.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: September 15, 8 PM

PRICE: Rs 500

TO REGISTER: ncpamumbai.com

For puppies who love the beach



PIC COURTESY/ Natasha Hemrajani

Is your dog a pool or sea baby? Next Sunday, they can swim in both besides running free under the coconut trees and stomping on sandy shores. Under the watchful eye of dog trainer and behaviourist Mitali Parekh, puppies will meet at Fernandes Wadi, followed by a walk on the beach and then take a dip in the sea. What’s in it for you? Expect a farm-to-table picnic spread made from seasonal produce by chef and host Jharna Thakkar.

WHERE: Fernandes Wadi, Uran

WHEN: September 18, 12PM to 4PM

PRICE: Rs 2,500 for a pet and a parent

CALL: 9820480903

Motley is back

Here’s a play you mustn’t miss. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah, The Father will see the actor alongside wife Ratna and daughter Heeba. Hilarious and disturbing, the play, originally written in French, offers a searing picture of mental dysfunction and the toll it takes on both, the sufferer and the caregiver.

WHERE: Prithvi Theatre

WHEN: Until September 18, 8 PM

PRICE: Rs 890 onwards

CALL: 02226149546

Capture the city on canvas

If sketching is something that you have been wanting to take up but didn’t know where to begin, urban sketcher and children’s book illustrator Zainab Tambawalla is organising a workshop. The seven-hour class will see her break down the process, as well as techniques of sketching.

WHERE: Apollo Bunder, Colaba

WHEN: September 17, 9 AM onwards

PRICE: Rs 3,000, lunch included

TO REGISTER: @zainabtambawalla, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Malaika Fernandes, 39 Animal telepathic communicator

AVAILABLE FOR: Sessions and workshops on animal telepathy

Charges: Rs 333 onwards

Email: princelypaws12@gmail.com

Chembur-based Malaika Fernandes uses telepathy to bridge the communication gap between pet parents and their wards. “Animal telepathy is no superpower,” she says, “It is an extrasensory perception I have developed over the years.” Fernandes has been practising telepathy for seven years, and consults online. She needs a recent picture of the pet to connect to him or her. A kernel of wisdom she has learnt over the years: The animal always chooses whom they want to be with; not the other way round.

Recommended by: Priti Noronha, 39, parent to Bella the Golden Retriever, says, “I contacted Malaika when I was going to travel abroad and needed to tell Bella that I would be back soon. But the tables turned, and how! Bella told me, through Malaika, that she’s bored of eating the same food every day, and that she was concerned about my health. About my health. My husband and I were shocked; she was right! Our health was deteriorating at that point. I never thought Bella would be able to empathise with us to that degree.”

