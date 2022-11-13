Music, comedy, poetry: Here is a list of interesting events in Mumbai this week

Evening of Cocktails >> WHERE: All Saints, Khar West; WHEN: Ongoing, 12 PM to 1.30 AM; CALL: 9854276276; PRICE: Rs 700 onwards

Representation pic

Curated by Nidhi Lodaya, Heena Khandelwal and Shreya Jachak

Wordsmith’s paradise

Spoken is a gateway to the world of music and art. It curates a lineup of musicians, comedians, and poets who weave fun activities to make story-telling and performance art accessible to everyone. The artistes come from different linguistic groups, ethnicities and cultures, and include names such as Sid Sriram, Anup Soni, Mithila Palkar, Deveshi Sahgal, Alif and Rakesh Tiwari. Enjoy music jamming or be part of improv storytelling. And there’s food. What better way to spend your day?

>>>

PRICE: Rs 899 onwards

WHERE: Jio World Garden, BKC

WHEN: November 19-20

TO BUY: @spokenfest, Instagram

Celebrating musical talent

Parx Music Fiesta makes it debut with focus on family, and welcomes children up to the age of 10 to attend for free. It is also wheelchair accessible. The lineup is a mix of indie artistes and Bollywood musicians such as Amit Trivedi, Papon, Salim-Sulaiman, Indian Ocean, Swarathma, and many more.

>>>

WHERE: Raymond Compound, Thane

WHEN: November 19 to 20

PRICE: Rs 1,899 onwards

TO BOOK: parxmusic fiest.com

Laughing stock

Shreeja Chaturvedi, the star from the stand-up competition, Comicstaan, famous for her dark humour brings an hour of funny at night. The act is a mix of Hindi and English.

>>>

WHERE: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: November 20, 7 PM

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO BUY: ncpamumbai.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Shivangi Varshney, 43 Baby Namer

>>>

Available for: Finding names of babies from religious literature and mythology

CHARGES: Rs 11,000

CALL: 8883100091

Varshney runs BabyNaming.in, which helps people name their newborns. She lists attributes that parents have in mind—how a name should sound, starting letter, personality traits such as loving, brave, etc. She then finds 20 unique and meaningful names after scouring through religious literature and mythological references, and helps parents zero in on one. She offers names in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati. If the parents are not happy with the first set of options, she offers five more. This is an online service, and Varshney has been doing this for more than five years, and has so far, named over 1,000 babies.

Recommended by: Arpit Namdev, an IT professional, says, “I was very happy with Varshney’s name finding skills. I was looking for a very calm, loving and beautiful name for my girl, and she considered all the things while suggesting. We named her Vanaika, the feminine form of lord Vishnu. With her help, we were able to finalise her name within a week from her first set of suggestions.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal