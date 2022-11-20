Cinema, theatre, and more: Here is a curated list of engaging events in Mumbai

GOLDEN JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS >> WHERE: Copper Chimney, Lotus Court, Worli; WHEN: Till November 30, 12 to 4 PM and 7 to 11:30 PM; PRICE: Rs 1,500; CALL: 42124214

Representation pic

Ruski films in India

The ongoing Russian Film Festival in Mumbai, organised by Russian government body Roskini, ends today. If you haven’t been able to catch a film yet, you are in time for the concluding one, Young Man. Directed by Alexandr Fomin, it’s an adventure comedy about the conflict between generations, and has subtitles in Hindi and English.

WHERE: Cinepolis, Andheri

WHEN: Today, 6 PM

Lace up

Too tired to go to faraway places for the weekend? Sanjay Gandhi National Park is organising four different treks and walks—the Shilonda trail walk, Gaimukh trek, heritage walks and a climb to the highest point in Mumbai.

WHERE: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli

WHEN: November 26-27

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

CALL: 7738778789

Puneet Issar returns with Ramayan

After Mahabharat, father-son duo Puneet and Siddhant Issar have returned with another play. Titled Jai Shri Ram Ramayan, it will present the epic from lord Ram’s perspective, and see Puneet as Ravan and Siddhant as Ram. The three-hour-long play will also see Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman.

When: November 20, 6.30 PM

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Price: Rs 800 onwards

To Book: @impuneetissar, Instagram

Print it yourself

Learn lino printing, a technique that goes back to the early 20th century. You will be taught to transfer your design on a tote bag, which you can then take home. The classes are especially for students from kindergarten to standard XII and young adults. All materials will be provided by Uno Lona academy.

WHEN: November 20

WHERE: Uno Lona academy, 302 DLH Plaza, opp Shoppers Stop, SV Road, Andheri West

PRICE: Rs 2,500

CALL: 90815 52500

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Poornima Baljeet 40 Riding coach for women

Available for: One-on-one lessons for riding motorcycles

Charges: Rs 7,500 for 12 sessions

Call: 8822456789

Instagram: @enfieldriders

Baljeet, a Bandra-based rider, gives every woman a chance to tick off motorcycle riding from her bucket list. She started training camps for women to ride the Royal Enfield in 2014, after observing that it was mostly men participating in adventure motorcycle trips across India. She found that women were interested but didn’t know where to start. She covers the basics in two days, and personalises the techniques to suit every body type, age and height. The fee includes bike, fuel and other costs. An advanced two-day course teach you to ride on different terrains and through traffic. After that, you can join the gang for breakfast rides and riding holidays. So far, Baljeet has trained over 10,000 women.

RECOMMENDED BY: Manjiri Pupala, 32, a Mumbai-based actor, says “I had no prior experience. I found it challenging and wanted to give up halfway, but Baljeet ensured that I make it till the end. This also gave me the confidence to go on trips and connected me to a community of women riders.”

