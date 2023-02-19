Here is a curated list of things to do in Mumbai

International Burger Menu Where: The Serial Griller; When: Ongoing; Price: Rs 350 onwards; Order: theserialgriller.in

Stick to your roots

The first edition of Mahindra Roots Festival aims to portray India’s heritage through theatre, folk and classical music, storytelling and poetry. The fest will see 20 artistes across three venues. One show in particular—Weaving Voices—will feature artistes like Uday Bhawalkar, MD Pallavi and Carnatic musician ‘Bombay’ Jayshri Ramnath.

WHEN: February 24, 25 and 26

WHERE: AntiSocial, Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Stand up for khadi

Khadi industries institutions affiliated to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission have organised Khadi Fest that will throw up cotton, silk, pashmina, poly-vastra, patola silk, kalamkari sarees, kanjivaram silk, light weight soft silk sarees, tussar silk, phulkari dress materialsp—all made using the hand spun process.

WHEN: February 19, 10 AM onwards

WHERE: KVIC Headquarters, Vile Parle

Lights, camera, clap on!

Dhanashree Lele is an orator, award-winning author, script writer, and considered a scholar in Marathi language and culture. To give a glimpse of the rich literary and oral tradition of the state language, she will present ovi, one such form used as a medium of expression, by women engaged in household chores. Ovi is made up of original tunes in narrative poems, which are versions of the Bhagavad Gita, and bhaktigeet from Marathi cinema.

WHEN: February 24, 6.30 PM onwards

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

(first come, first serve basis)

Why should only hoomans have all the fun?

Friends come and go, but pets will always be there for you through thick and thin, especially if you have treats in your pocket. If you are looking to do something special for them, try this party dedicated completely to pets. There will be games and prizes to be won! There is also a doggie adoption camp along with food, grooming, veterinary consultation and also prizes and gifts for our furry friends.

WHEN: February 19, 5 PM onwards

WHERE: Sky City, Jio World Drive

PRICE: Rs 299 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pic/Sameer Markande

Jerjis Suleman Zaveri, 72 Frisbee trainer

AVAILABLE FOR: Frisbee lessons on Juhu Silver Beach every weekend, an hour before sunset

CALL: 9833776052

If walking on the beach destresses you, then Juhu’s Silver Beach has a surprise. For the past 30 years, 72-year-old Jerjis Suleman Zaveri, has been visiting the beach diligently an hour before sunset, just so that he can impart some frisbee lessons to those interested. Zaveri has been doing it out of sheer goodwill. “I do it for my love for sports,” he says. “I retired as a pearl jeweller, and teaching people a trick or two gives me, and them, joy,” he adds. People of all ages can just walk upto Zaveri. “I can tell if someone really wants to learn, or is there to create mischief. I tell them about wind direction, aero-dynamics and make sure that the frisbee lands smoothly in the hands of the person at the other end,” he shares.

RECOMMENDED BY: Vatsala Singh, “I visited Juhu beach on an anxious and lonely day where I spotted Zaveri playing with college students. I stood there and watched. He asked me to join him and we played for an hour. He taught me a few tricks. We walked till his place nearby and exchanged notes on life. He reminded me of my late grandparents. I cherish that evening.”