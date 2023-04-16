From Indian music to French cinema: Experience these interesting events in Mumbai

WHERE: Jamjar Diner, Bandra West and Versova; WHEN: Till May 5, 9 AM to 1 AM; PRICE: Rs 220+; CALL: 26415555, 26425555

Rock your Sunday

Metal and rock heads be prepared to head bang because Immersive Sounds Vol I is organising a night of heavy music across genres such as Indian rock and metal. The line-up comprises the city’s extreme metal band, Gutslit, five-piece doom/sludge/post-metal band Dirge and rock band, The Earth Below. The show also marks the debut performance of The Earth Below and the album launch of Dirge.

>>>

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

WHEN: April 16, 8 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 599 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Ponder about life

Podcaster, author, poet and performer Ashish Bagrecha will perform his first poetry special, ‘Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni as part of his India tour. He will be sharing his life and love lessons.

>>>

WHERE: The Royal Opera House

WHEN: April 23, 7 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 599 onwards

TO BOOK: ashishbagrecha.com

Watch French cinema

As part of the collaboration between Prithvi Theatre and Alliance Francaise de Bombay, get a chance to experience French classics. Dive into the world of French directors, theatre, cinema and literature. Don’t miss the screening of Le Fabuleux destin d’Amélie Poulain by Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

>>>

WHERE: Prithvi House, Juhu

WHEN: April 19, 7 PM onwards

(First-come-first basis)

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Kosha Bathia, 34 Sketch-note artist and creative consultant

AVAILABLE FOR: Sketchnoting, illustration, and graphic design

CHARGES: Rs 4,000- Rs 5,000, depending on the length of the lecture or recording

CONTACT: kosha.bhathia@gmail.com, @koshabathia

Bathia is a freelance illustrator and designer with over a decade of experience in transforming long, text-heavy lectures into visually-appealing notes. For her, sketchnoting is the new way to take notes. She is also the author and illustrator of the published book, Me Time: My Quarantine Journal. As a sketchnote artist, Bathia combines her love for note-taking with her love for drawing. “Sketchnoting makes content more accessible. People are much better at seeing concepts in visuals than text. The brain processes visuals 60,000 times faster than text,” she says. Her visually-attractive designs aid in memory recall by summarising the key points through illustrations, pictures, and colour-coded themes. She captures notes live for clients, at their meetings, and also from lecture recordings.

RECOMMENDED BY: Manimala Hazarika, Chief Marketing Officer at The Advertising Standards Council of India , “Kosha has a very unique style. Her instant sketchnotes

capture the essence well.”