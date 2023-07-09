Breaking News
7 held for looting people at gunpoint after luring with massage, spa services
Maharashtra: Case registered against man, two sons for employing bonded labourers
PM Modi spoke of NCP's corruption, he should act against those guilty: Pawar
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after thrashing by duo, one held
It's a 'trishul' of development now: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > From sound making workshop to Western Ghats rock band dive into the realms of art and culture at these places in Mumbai

From sound-making workshop to Western Ghat’s rock band, dive into the realms of art and culture at these places in Mumbai

Updated on: 09 July,2023 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Christalle Fernandes , Jane Borges | smdmail@mid-day.com , jane.borges@mid-day.com

Top

Here are some fun events you can pick to participate in Mumbai the coming week

From sound-making workshop to Western Ghat’s rock band, dive into the realms of art and culture at these places in Mumbai

Representative Image

Listen to this article
From sound-making workshop to Western Ghat’s rock band, dive into the realms of art and culture at these places in Mumbai
x
00:00

Where art meets imagination



Art and Charlie has put together a special exhibition experience for children. Curated by Dipna Daryanani, Art and Imagination is an interactive gallery experience in which kids can explore, create, and wander through the canvas of artist Shad Fatima’s solo exhibition, Dasht-gard. Daryanani will take the kids through creative play and movement and teach them how to work with clay, crayons, and colour pencils. 
>>>
WHERE: Art and Charlie, Bandra   
WHEN: July 9, 5 PM to 6 PM
PRICE: Rs 850
RSVP: artandcharlie.com


Let the Western Ghats woo you musically

Electronic rock band The Western Ghats are back in town with their newest hit, Nazaare. The eclectic band’s music is a blend of modern pop and rock with electronic rock. Their live show promises to be “an enchanting evening filled with magic” where they will perform their five original singles as well a line-up of famous electronic rock songs. 
>>>
WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel 
WHEN: July 15, 7 PM 
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards 
RSVP: insider.in

The hidden histories of opium

Author Amitav Ghosh will be present for the launch of his newest book, Smoke and Ashes, at the Royal Opera House. The book unveils the intriguing past of the opium trade. Radio & Podcast Host and National Brand Head of RadioOne Network, Hrishikesh Kannan will host a discussion on the narratives and themes of the book. 
>>>
WHERE: Royal Opera House 
WHEN: July 18, 6 PM  
RSVP: royaloperahouse.in

Learn how to make sound on film

Harkat Studios is organising its first sound-making workshop, titled Graphical Scores on 16 mm. The workshop is an introduction to the art of graphical sound, which is created by drawing images directly onto the film’s surface. Participants will learn how to synthesize sounds and enrich their knowledge about the history of optical sound tracks. 
>>>
WHERE: Harkat Studios, Andheri  
WHEN: July 15, 2:00 PM 
PRICE: Rs 1250
RSVP: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Chirag Havelia, 26 Food cart consultant
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Food truck consultancy 
PRICE: Rs 1.5 lakh onwards 
CALL: 7208123331

Back in 2017, Havelia, fresh out of college, wanted to start his own cafe in Kandivli. “But I didn’t get the space I was looking for and if I did, I didn’t have the budgets.” After reaching out to a couple of international food truck companies, and understanding how they operate, he launched his own food truck brand, Truckila. During this time, he got a lot of queries from other curious food entrepreneurs, especially as to how he modified his truck. In 2020, when the pandemic hit many businesses, including his own, Havelia started his own food truck consultancy. “We provide end-to-end consultancy—right from conceptualisation, sourcing the truck, modification, fabrication, marketing and branding, menu development.”  He is currently also consulting the BMC for its upcoming Food Truck Policy.

RECOMMENDED BY: Venkat Shiva, co-founder Madrasi Kaapi House, “Chirag is very good at what he does. We have a cafeteria of our own, with some eight outlets, and we’ve always consulted him for ideas. He has guided us on BMC permissions, furniture and equipment.”

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK