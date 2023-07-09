From sound-making workshop to Western Ghat’s rock band, dive into the realms of art and culture at these places in Mumbai

Here are some fun events you can pick to participate in Mumbai the coming week

Where art meets imagination

Art and Charlie has put together a special exhibition experience for children. Curated by Dipna Daryanani, Art and Imagination is an interactive gallery experience in which kids can explore, create, and wander through the canvas of artist Shad Fatima’s solo exhibition, Dasht-gard. Daryanani will take the kids through creative play and movement and teach them how to work with clay, crayons, and colour pencils.

WHERE: Art and Charlie, Bandra

WHEN: July 9, 5 PM to 6 PM

PRICE: Rs 850

RSVP: artandcharlie.com

Let the Western Ghats woo you musically

Electronic rock band The Western Ghats are back in town with their newest hit, Nazaare. The eclectic band’s music is a blend of modern pop and rock with electronic rock. Their live show promises to be “an enchanting evening filled with magic” where they will perform their five original singles as well a line-up of famous electronic rock songs.

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

WHEN: July 15, 7 PM

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

RSVP: insider.in

The hidden histories of opium

Author Amitav Ghosh will be present for the launch of his newest book, Smoke and Ashes, at the Royal Opera House. The book unveils the intriguing past of the opium trade. Radio & Podcast Host and National Brand Head of RadioOne Network, Hrishikesh Kannan will host a discussion on the narratives and themes of the book.

WHERE: Royal Opera House

WHEN: July 18, 6 PM

RSVP: royaloperahouse.in

Learn how to make sound on film

Harkat Studios is organising its first sound-making workshop, titled Graphical Scores on 16 mm. The workshop is an introduction to the art of graphical sound, which is created by drawing images directly onto the film’s surface. Participants will learn how to synthesize sounds and enrich their knowledge about the history of optical sound tracks.

WHERE: Harkat Studios, Andheri

WHEN: July 15, 2:00 PM

PRICE: Rs 1250

RSVP: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Chirag Havelia, 26 Food cart consultant

AVAILABLE FOR: Food truck consultancy

PRICE: Rs 1.5 lakh onwards

CALL: 7208123331

Back in 2017, Havelia, fresh out of college, wanted to start his own cafe in Kandivli. “But I didn’t get the space I was looking for and if I did, I didn’t have the budgets.” After reaching out to a couple of international food truck companies, and understanding how they operate, he launched his own food truck brand, Truckila. During this time, he got a lot of queries from other curious food entrepreneurs, especially as to how he modified his truck. In 2020, when the pandemic hit many businesses, including his own, Havelia started his own food truck consultancy. “We provide end-to-end consultancy—right from conceptualisation, sourcing the truck, modification, fabrication, marketing and branding, menu development.” He is currently also consulting the BMC for its upcoming Food Truck Policy.

RECOMMENDED BY: Venkat Shiva, co-founder Madrasi Kaapi House, “Chirag is very good at what he does. We have a cafeteria of our own, with some eight outlets, and we’ve always consulted him for ideas. He has guided us on BMC permissions, furniture and equipment.”