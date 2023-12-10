From music to festive cheer: Exciting things to do in Mumbai in December

WHERE: Mutuswami Cafe, Khar; WHEN: 7.30 AM to 12 AM; PRICE: Rs 201 onwards

Representation Pic

Celebrating a community’s art

The Thursday Sketch Party is hosting their annual exhibition of artwork on December 10. The painting group was started by artist Radhika Bawa in 2020 to encourage budding artists to draw and showcase their works in the community.

WHEN: December 10, till 8 PM

WHERE: Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA

A very beary Christmas

Kiddos who are fans of Masha and the Bear will love the chance to meet the fluffy character in person. This live adaptation of the popular cartoon features musical numbers, dances, and a detective story at the heart of it all.

WHEN: December 23 and 24, 10.30 AM onwards

WHERE: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point

PRICE: R800 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Remembering life

Aga Khan Music award-winning composer and sarod player, Soumik Datta, will be in Mumbai for Mone Rekho (or Remember in Bengali), an immersive concert. The concert is an amalgamation of Indian music with cinematic scenes, life stories and personal anecdotes and sharp, witty comedy.

WHEN: January 12 to 14, 9 PM

WHERE: G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi

RSVP: insider.in

Crafting the festive spirit

Raell Padamsee’s ACE (Academy for Creative Expression) and The CREATE Foundation have put together a festive Christmas workshop for kids. It features arts and crafts activities along with a Christmas celebration. It’s the perfect activity party for kiddos who love to craft their own paper trees and wreaths for the festive season.

WHEN: December 16, 11 AM to 12 PM

WHERE: Kanara Catholic Association Hostel, Bandra

RSVP: 9320130014

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Radhika Maheshwari, 25 Digital Marketing Expert

AVAILABLE FOR: Digital Marketing for Visual Artists

PRICE: Rs 2,000

CONTACT: 9309182483

As founder and Creative Visionary Officer of Rad Art Media, Radhika Maheshwari bridges the gap between artists and audiences. Her clientele includes graphic designers, painters and artists. “We cater specifically to visual creators because they are excellent with their work, but they don’t know where they can sell or showcase it. So, we guide them professionally and help them build a solid career path,” she says. Her services include one-on-one consultancy, artist starter kits, artist management as well as website development. They also offer various courses, such as online marketing or copyright law to educate artists. These range anywhere from two-hour lectures to full-fledged crash courses that last three months.

RECOMMENDED BY: Namrata Bagwe Salian, Visual Artist “While I knew all the basics of art, it was so necessary for me to understand how to grow my business. Rad Art Media helped me understand the market for art and ways to upgrade my business. They are always just one call away.”