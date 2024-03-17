From cinema to art: Here are 5 things to do in Mumbai this weekend

WHERE: Captain Brew, Thane; WHEN: 12 PM to 1.30 AM; PRICE: Rs 580 onwards

Into the liminal spaces

Conceptual artists Ayesha Singh, Raqs Media Collective, Asim Waqif and Afrah Shafiq’s interdisciplinary work will be brought together in Liminal Gaps, an exhibition that invites the viewer to step into the spaces in between transitions, whether it is one of identity, movement, or emotions. The artists have sought to represent the transformational moments of human life, when we are in a phase of passing from one period to the next.

WHEN: Till April 2024

WHERE: NMACC, BKC

PRICE: Rs 399 onwards

TO BOOK: nmacc.com

Reimagining cinema’s future

Lights, Algorithms, Action: Reimagining Cinema with Artificial Intelligence is an upcoming panel discussion at the NGMA that talks about the increased integration of AI technologies in cinema. Experts like Vishal Bhalla, Polka Dots LightBox founder Smriti Kiran, and sci-fi creator Prateek Arora will discuss how AI will shape the future of filmmaking.

WHEN: March 20, 6.30 PM

WHERE: National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort

RSVP: insider.in

Risking a living

Vikalp@Prithvi’s monthly short film fest is back with Risk Takers, a film that will resonate with every Mumbaikar. The documentary tells the story of the people who work in the shadows of the city—the sewage cleaners, construction workers, and forced sex workers—who are trying to survive amid the hazards of their occupations, and what it means to be brave. After the screening, viewers will be able to engage in a QnA with director Siddhesh Pandey.

WHEN: March 29, 7 PM

WHERE: Prithvi House, Juhu

How far can you go?

The Shape of Things, a slice-of-life play, is based on a simple question we often ask ourselves: How far can one go? Directed by Rohan Trivedi, the narrative asks this question in an artistic context, questioning the limits of creative expression, being inspired by another person’s ideas, and the medium becoming the prison.

WHEN: March 24, 7.30 PM

WHERE: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Khar

PRICE: Rs 350 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nirmala Govindarajan Rhythm Yoga trainer

Available for: Rhythm yoga sessions and writer’s retreats

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards for one-hour sessions

Contact: nimzak@gmail.com

Rhythm yoga just elevates my mood,” says Nirmala Govindarajan, a trainer and a writer. Govindarajan learned the forms and rigours of yoga during the pandemic. After learning belly dancing, she integrated elements of belly dancing in her yoga routine. “It improves flexibility, helps your body look shapely and toned, and the lifts in the asanas become much smoother,” she shares. Her rhythm yoga routine starts with a belly dance session, moves into the yoga asanas, and ends with pranayama.

Recommended by: Shuchi Sharma Chaturvedi “Nirmala’s yoga lessons have been life-changing. I had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and ever since I participated in her yoga course and, every single day began practicing the invigorating syllabus she left me with, my fatigue, brain fog, and other daily symptoms have lost their way.”