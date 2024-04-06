Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Drama to film festival Fun activities to do in Mumbai this April
<< Back to Elections 2024

Drama to film festival: Fun activities to do in Mumbai this April

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

At: 5, Alisha Appartments, Spence Road, Byculla, Mumbai ENTRY: Rs 1500; CALL: 9821535884

Drama to film festival: Fun activities to do in Mumbai this April

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Drama to film festival: Fun activities to do in Mumbai this April
x
00:00

These films will drive you crazy



Red Lorry Film Festival is bringing global cinema to theatres closest to you. Curated by BookMyShow, the festival will let cinephiles rediscover their favorites like Jerry Maguire, while they wait to catch the release of critically acclaimed movies like Poor Things. 
>>>
When: April 5-7 
Where:  Jio 
Cost: Rs 1499
To book: bookmyshow.com


Celebrate pop-culture fanaticism

From exclusive super-hero merch and cosplays, to interactive discussions with leading artists and writers, the Comic Con 2024 is all set to make its name in 
the books.
>>>
When: April 20-21, 11 AM
Where: Jio World Convention Centre
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com

Juhu madness

Delve into Rahul da Cunha’s chaotic drama as Bubbles navigates his troubles from a 2.5 BHK in Juhu. Catch The Siddhus of Upper Juhu, starring Rajit Kapoor and Shernaz Patel. 
>>>
When: April 13 at 7 PM
Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA 
Cost: Rs 500 onwards 
To book: bookmyshow.com

Weaving stories

‘A Story of Three Stitches’, by Mayuri Chari, Meenakshi Singh, and Prabhakar Kamble explores the people working in the handloom industry.  The exhibition captures the politics embedded in the social and economic fabric of the craft.
>>>
When:  Open till April 14, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm 
Where: Art &  Soul, Worli

The various tools and techniques of indian miniatures

Join artist and designer Prem Jadhav as he guides a hands-on pigment-making workshop. The workshop aims to realize the classical process and its contemporary alternatives. Hop over to Pali Village to learn how to make red earth-based pigment. 
>>>
When: April 14, 1 PM to 5 PM 
Where: Art and Charlie, Bandra 
Cost: Rs 2000
To book: artandcharlie.com

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK