Drama to film festival: Fun activities to do in Mumbai this April

These films will drive you crazy
Red Lorry Film Festival is bringing global cinema to theatres closest to you. Curated by BookMyShow, the festival will let cinephiles rediscover their favorites like Jerry Maguire, while they wait to catch the release of critically acclaimed movies like Poor Things.
When: April 5-7
Where: Jio
Cost: Rs 1499
To book: bookmyshow.com
Celebrate pop-culture fanaticism
From exclusive super-hero merch and cosplays, to interactive discussions with leading artists and writers, the Comic Con 2024 is all set to make its name in
the books.
When: April 20-21, 11 AM
Where: Jio World Convention Centre
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com
Juhu madness
Delve into Rahul da Cunha’s chaotic drama as Bubbles navigates his troubles from a 2.5 BHK in Juhu. Catch The Siddhus of Upper Juhu, starring Rajit Kapoor and Shernaz Patel.
When: April 13 at 7 PM
Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com
Weaving stories
‘A Story of Three Stitches’, by Mayuri Chari, Meenakshi Singh, and Prabhakar Kamble explores the people working in the handloom industry. The exhibition captures the politics embedded in the social and economic fabric of the craft.
When: Open till April 14, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Art & Soul, Worli
The various tools and techniques of indian miniatures
Join artist and designer Prem Jadhav as he guides a hands-on pigment-making workshop. The workshop aims to realize the classical process and its contemporary alternatives. Hop over to Pali Village to learn how to make red earth-based pigment.
When: April 14, 1 PM to 5 PM
Where: Art and Charlie, Bandra
Cost: Rs 2000
To book: artandcharlie.com